Online Auction Features Pristine Excess Equipment from Renewable Energy Tech Firm

On July 23, Tiger Group offers late-model equipment and other high-utility assets from a Lakewood, California, facility

LAKEWOOD, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group auction on July 23 features late-model, state-of-the-art equipment that is excess to the ongoing operations of a renewable energy technology company.

The timed, online auction, which includes assets at a Lakewood facility, closes on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, July 16, at SoldTiger.com.

The July 23 auction will feature equipment that is excess to the on-going operations of a renewable energy technology company. Among the items for are 8 ABB Robots. Also up for auction are 2 Q-Fog Cyclic Corrosion Testers.

"We are extremely pleased to be selected for this project," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This is a tremendous opportunity for bidders to purchase exceptionally well-maintained equipment by some of the leading manufacturers. The sale offers a variety of late-model equipment, along with brand-new parts, components and top-notch office furniture, that is useful for all types of companies."

Highlights of the sale include:

8 ABB Robots

Q-Fog Cyclic Corrosion Tester

Espec Environmental Chamber Model EWPX1095-12NWL

Espec Environmental Chamber Model BTX-475

Struers Model Secotom-60 Precision Cutter

Struers Model Tagramin-30 Precision Grinder & Polisher

Struers Model Lavamin Automatic Cleaner

Mecmesin Multitest Model 10-1 Torque Tester

PMI-24 Upcut Saw

Homag/Weeke Flat Table Router With Mach Motion Control 200 Series Controller

Kubota Genpower Mobile Generator 22 KW ** Brand New **

** New Hollard 2022 Model T6 Tractor ** 80 Hours**

Hyster & Toyota Forklifts

4,000 Brand New Large Mirrors, Pallet Racking, Brand New Parts Inventory, Pumps, Motors, Warehouse Support Equipment, & High-Quality Office Furniture

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/late-model-equipment-from-state-of-the-art-renewable-energy-technology-facility/.

Inspections are available on Monday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at the Lakewood facility. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

