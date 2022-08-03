Online Auction Market Size to Grow by USD 1.90 Bn at a CAGR of 9.7%, Collectibles segment is expected to witness lucrative growth - Technavio

Product - collectibles, electronics, artistic goods, jewelry, and others

The collectibles segment's market share rise in online auctions will be substantial. Due to the scarcity of collectibles and the substantial investments, buyers are making to acquire rare items for their collections, the growth velocity is growing. The Clark sickle-leaf carpet, the Liane floor lamp, and an Egyptian cat are a few of the well-known collectibles. Jeff Koons' Balloon Dogs are another.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , Middle East , and Africa

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America , the US is the primary market for online auctions. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe , the Middle East , and Africa , as well as South America .

will account for 41% of market growth. In , the US is the primary market for online auctions. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in , the , and , as well as .

Over the projection period, the growth of the online auction industry in North America would be facilitated by consumers' increasing interest in rare and antique goods. Get a Free Sample Report!

Online Auction Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The simplicity of bidding is one of the main elements fueling growth in the online auction sector. Online auctions give bidders the benefit of time and location flexibility. The site is simple to access, and participating in the auction can help users save money. Online auctions last a predetermined amount of time and typically require 21 days for advertising and open house viewings. Before engaging in the bidding procedure, users can do research on the costs and the caliber of the goods. Additionally, it aids in negotiating when placing a bid with suppliers or producers.

Market Trend

The introduction of AI-based online auctions will have a favorable effect on the industry. Online auctions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming more and more common. By automating several activities, including internal operations, customer-based support inquiries, the packing of purchased industrial equipment, and its delivery, the use of AI during online auctions helps save administrative expenses. Online auctions may now manage the bidding process more effectively thanks to AI integration.

Market Challenge

The online auction business will face significant challenges due to worries about fraudulent activity. Online auction fraud is one of the most frequently occurring online crimes as a result of the quick growth in the number of participants in these auctions. One of the most common types of fraud in online auctions is bid manipulation. Because the rigged price will be greater than what may have been the outcome of a competitive bidding procedure, this kind of fraud stifles market competition. Download Free Sample Report .

Online Auction Market Vendor

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atomic Mall

A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd.

Auction Network

Auction Technology Group Plc

AuctionZip LLC

Biddingo.com

Bonanza

eBay Inc.

eBid Ltd.

eCRATER

Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atomic Mall, A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd., Auction Network, Auction Technology Group Plc, AuctionZip LLC, Biddingo.com, Bonanza, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Goodwill Industries of Orange County, Listia Inc., OnlineAuction.com, PropertyRoom.com Inc., SJH-All Plant Group Ltd., and Webstore.com Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atomic Mall

Exhibit 101: Atomic Mall - Overview



Exhibit 102: Atomic Mall - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Atomic Mall - Key offerings

10.4 AuctionZip LLC

Exhibit 104: AuctionZip LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: AuctionZip LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AuctionZip LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bonanza

Exhibit 107: Bonanza - Overview



Exhibit 108: Bonanza - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Bonanza - Key offerings

10.6 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 110: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 eBid Ltd.

Exhibit 115: eBid Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: eBid Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: eBid Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 eCRATER

Exhibit 118: eCRATER - Overview



Exhibit 119: eCRATER - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: eCRATER - Key offerings

10.9 Goodwill Industries of Orange County

Exhibit 121: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 122: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Key offerings

10.10 Listia Inc.

Exhibit 124: Listia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Listia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Listia Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 OnlineAuction.com

Exhibit 127: OnlineAuction.com - Overview



Exhibit 128: OnlineAuction.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: OnlineAuction.com - Key offerings

10.12 PropertyRoom.com Inc.

Exhibit 130: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio