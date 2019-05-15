Online Auction of NASCAR Memorabilia and Antiques from Danny "Chocolate" Myers Collection

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that NASCAR Racing Memorabilia and Antiques from Danny "Chocolate" Myers Collection will be offered at Online Auction on Wednesday May 22, 2019 and begin closing at 5pm.

Offered in this auction is NASCAR Racing Memorabilia and Artifacts including race suits, Dale Earnhardt Memorabilia, Racing Prints, Die Casts and more. Also offered in the auction is different antique furniture items of all kinds.

Marc Baysek of Iron Horse states: "This auction represents a variety of NASCAR items from one the greats. I strongly suggest those with interest in NASCAR to participate in this important event."

For complete information call 800.997.2248 or go to ironhorseauction.com

For interviews or information contact:

Marc Baysek at 910.206.1881, marc@ironhorseauction.com

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 28379

Office: 910.997.2248

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

