Remaining Farm Equipment Auction of David's Produce in Ellerbe, NC

ELLERBE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2024, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC announce an exclusive online auction event featuring a wide array of farm equipment used in their cattle, poultry, and hay operations. The auction will be held online only from April 9th, starting at 8 AM, through April 16th, ending at 10 AM.

The equipment list includes essential items for agricultural operations such as tractors, hay equipment, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, spreaders, sprayers, cattle and livestock equipment, and lawn mowers. Interested buyers can find the auction items at the following location: 2912 N US Hwy 220 Ellerbe, NC

David's Produce became an iconic stop for locals and those traveling Hwy 220 from many northern states as they made their way to the Carolina Coast.  For more than 30 years patrons enjoyed homemade ice cream while shopping for locally raised fresh fruits, vegetables and plants.   The Sherrill Family is known to have had high standards while operating David's Produce.  The continuing farming operations after the closing of the produce stand were no different.  The equipment being offered in the auction has been meticulously maintained, and it shows.  

Marc Baysek, of Iron Horse Auction Co., stated " Iron Horse Auction is proud to have been selected by the Sherrill family to conduct the auction.

This is a rare opportunity for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural enthusiasts to acquire quality equipment essential for their operations."

For further information about the sale process, go to: https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/davids-produce-remaining-farm-equipment-from-cattle-poultry-and-hay-operations-70949/details
or call: 800-997-2248 

For interviews, contact:
Marc Baysek +1-910-206-1881 or
[email protected] 
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
174 Airport Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
910-997-2248
www.ironhorseauction.com

