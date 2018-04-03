Online Auction Set for Mobile Production Units From LMG

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is currently accepting bids for the sale of fully equipped mobile mid-size production trucks from industry leader Live Mobile Group (LMG). The professionally maintained equipment is located at four sites in California, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio.

Tiger Group's online auction features a variety of fully-equipped, mobile mid-size production trucks from industry leader Live Mobile Group. The professionally maintained units offered are well suited for a variety of needs, including sporting, entertainment and corporate events, news and more.

Established in August 2015, Live Mobile Group, a division of Live Media Holdings, has emerged as the largest provider of mid-size production/uplink combination units in the U.S. The company's mobile production fleet and staff have worked at major sporting events, including MLB, NBA and NFL games (including The Super Bowl), and The Masters. As a result of the company's recent acquisitions, LMG has identified a number of units which are either redundant or not required to service its existing clientele.

The fleet will be sold through an online auction, which will close at 10:30am (PT) on Tuesday, April 24, with bidders required to register in advance at www.soldtiger.com. The assets may be previewed by appointment at LMG's California location in Calabasas; the northern New Jersey site in Carlstadt (metro New York); the Louisiana location (just outside New Orleans); and at the New Middletown, Ohio location.

"This auction offers an assortment of mid-sized units well suited for a variety of needs, including sporting, entertainment and corporate events, news and more. The replacement cost of these professionally maintained trucks is significant, making the auction offering of this fleet a great opportunity for any mobile production team," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division.

The fleet includes a variety of production trucks, including a 2013 Freightliner with an expanding side KU/HD hybrid uplink, and a production package with Grass Valley cameras. The auction will also include a 5-speed automatic CB 9- 2007 Ford 650XLT C-Band Uplink, and a 2005 Peterbilt 38-foot Expando HD truck.

Other mobile units up for bid include an assortment of KU/HD Hybrid Uplinks, trailers, a 40-foot Triple Expando, a 29-foot SD KU-Band Uplink, a 34-foot HD KU-Band Uplink, and a Sterling 32-foot KU-Band Uplink unit. Most trucks come with production and audio/video packages and support equipment.

For complete information on the assets up for bid, visit: www.soldtiger.com.

