Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Grow by USD 50.96 Billion (2024-2028), with Internet and Smart Gadget Penetration and AI Impacting Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of internet and smart gadgets is driving market growth, with a trend towards hassle-free and one-day or two-day delivery. However, logistics as a concern for e-retailers poses a challenge - Key market players include Amorepacific Corp., Chanel Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CLARINS France, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global online beauty and personal care products market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amorepacific Corp., Chanel Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CLARINS France, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online retailers are experimenting with new delivery models to cater to customers' evolving expectations in the online beauty and personal care products market. With increasing demand for convenience, e-retailers are focusing on hassle-free, one-day delivery services, which come with an additional charge. In developed markets like Western Europe and the US, same-day delivery services are popular, indicating a willingness to pay for swift services that prioritize emergency needs and convenience. These services save time for both customers and e-commerce players. For instance, Amazon Prime offers one-day or two-day delivery services for a fee, and in some areas in the US, it provides free two-hour delivery for select products. Customers seeking fast and convenient services often opt for such memberships. This trend may expand the customer base and contribute to the growth of the online beauty and personal care products market during the forecast period.

The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market is thriving due to increasing consumer lifestyle changes and urbanization. Product feedback and social proof play a significant role in purchasing decisions. Mobile commerce is on the rise, with product delivery and third-party delivery services ensuring convenience. Organic and herbal products, eco-friendly packaging, and male grooming are popular trends. Consumers prioritize health and hygiene, self-esteem, and physical appearance. Moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks, and more are in demand. Internet penetration and online sales channels offer discounts and offers, boosting brand awareness and customer loyalty. Premium product variants, exotic brands, and signature collections cater to cross-category shopping. Social media influence and promotional campaigns impact purchasing decisions. Product packaging, chemical-free products, and personalized offerings based on skin type and hair type are essential. E-retailers provide same-day delivery, online payments, and easy navigation for a seamless shopping experience.

Market Challenges

E-commerce retailers in the online beauty and personal care products market face significant logistical challenges that impact their profitability. These issues include the lack of accurate postal addresses and unorganized routing systems, leading to delayed deliveries. International retailers bear additional costs due to these complications. To mitigate these challenges, retailers can collaborate with established third-party logistics providers. This partnership prevents retailers from incurring extra labor costs and ensures efficient distribution of orders. In case of any complications, the logistics providers are responsible for resolving them, safeguarding the retailer's brand image and customer base. Despite these challenges, the global online beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow, but the logistical complexities may hamper its expansion during the forecast period.

The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various trends and challenges. One key trend is the demand for clean-labeled products, as consumers prioritize health and natural ingredients. Gen Z is a major consumer base, seeking innovative solutions like biotechnology and nanotechnology in their DIY beauty treatments. Organic cosmetics and cruelty-free products are also popular, along with ethically derived goods. The skincare and haircare markets dominate sales, with working women and the young population being key customers. Specialty stores and e-commerce platforms, including free delivery and competitive prices, cater to this demand. Innovative packaging and personalized recommendations further enhance the customer experience. Digital channels, including e-commerce, have become essential for reaching consumers. Brands are leveraging health and beauty influencer marketing and customer reviews to build trust and loyalty. Natural ingredients, health awareness, and convenience continue to shape the market, making it an exciting space for growth.

Segment Overview

This online beauty and personal care products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Skincare products

1.2 Haircare products

1.3 Color cosmetics

1.4 Fragrances

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Skincare products- The online beauty and personal care products market, specifically the skincare segment, is divided into facial and body skincare categories. Products such as moisturizers, anti-aging solutions, skin brighteners, and wrinkle removers cater to various consumer needs. The trend towards multifunctional skincare items and natural, organic options continues to grow. Social media significantly influences beauty trends, with influencers and online communities sharing tips, reviews, and recommendations. Increasing disposable income levels, particularly in emerging markets, and the desire for luxury skincare solutions contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the convenience and accessibility of purchasing skincare products online further boost sales, making this segment a key driver of the global online beauty and personal care products market's growth.

Research Analysis

The online personal care market is experiencing significant growth as more consumers turn to digital channels for convenience and access to a wide range of products. E-commerce platforms have made it possible to purchase skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, personal hygiene items, and more from the comfort of home. Free delivery options and competitive pricing are driving sales, as consumers prioritize self-care and prioritize their physical appearance for health and self-esteem. Popular product categories include moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, and premium products. The market caters to all demographics, with millennials leading the charge for non-toxic, specialty store, and pharmacy purchases. Beauty salons and physical stores remain important touchpoints for product discovery and consultation, but e-commerce is becoming an increasingly dominant force in the personal care industry. Hair care, skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances are popular categories, with a growing emphasis on natural and organic offerings. Male consumers are also embracing online shopping for personal care products, expanding the market's reach and potential.

Market Research Overview

The Personal care market is experiencing a significant shift towards digital channels with e-commerce becoming the new norm. Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances, Personal hygiene, and other Personal Care Products are increasingly being purchased online. Free delivery, competitive prices, and personalized recommendations are key factors driving this trend. Natural ingredients, health awareness, and consumer lifestyle changes are also influencing buying decisions. Influencer marketing, customer reviews, product feedback, and social proof are essential elements of the online shopping experience. Mobile commerce, product delivery, third-party delivery, organic, herbal products, eco-friendly packaging, and male grooming are other growing areas. Urbanization, internet penetration, and online distribution channels are further fueling the growth of this market. Consumers are also looking for premium product variants, exotic brands, and signature collections. Cross-category shopping, social media influence, promotional campaigns, and product packaging are other factors shaping the online Personal Care Products industry. Chemical-free products, skin type, hair type, and mass or premium products cater to diverse consumer needs. E-retailers offer same-day delivery, online payments, easy navigation, and a wide range of products, making shopping more convenient than ever before.

