Online Cheese Sales Set to Surpass Half a Billion Dollars in 2020

With the holidays being the peak shopping season for cheese, cheese is poised to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. If you're looking for the perfect gift for the foodie on your Christmas list, share a taste of Wisconsin and get the world's most awarded cheese delivered straight to their door.

"Consumer research shows that cheese aligns with on-trend food preferences because it is packed with protein and good fat," says Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "To make it easy for consumers to get the best Wisconsin has to offer, our experts have curated a list of the best holiday gift baskets from retailers across our state."

The collection includes twelve unique gift baskets that offer a variety of delicious, innovative and award-winning cheeses from top specialty retailers. Get free shipping nationwide on the entire collection from Black Friday to Cyber Monday at WisconsinCheese.com/gift-basket.

A sample of the holiday gift baskets include the following:

The Wisconsin Ultimate Collection Gift set features hand-cut selections of Wisconsin's finest cheeses, carefully wrapped in cheesepaper, delivered to your door. Just pair with the included assortment of crackers, preserves, and relish for an experience that won't be soon forgotten.

set features hand-cut selections of finest cheeses, carefully wrapped in cheesepaper, delivered to your door. Just pair with the included assortment of crackers, preserves, and relish for an experience that won't be soon forgotten. Choose to delight your loved one with three monthly deliveries of Wisconsin's finest cheese with the Cheese of The Month Club – Three Month Subscription . Curated with specifically selected and cut 1/2 pound servings of cheese, this really is the gift that keeps on giving.

finest cheese with the . Curated with specifically selected and cut 1/2 pound servings of cheese, this really is the gift that keeps on giving. For somebody who seeks the highest quality food and drink, choose the Master Cheesemaker Collection. These cheeses are crafted by graduates of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program, which is a high honor for elite cheesemakers and the only program of its type outside of Switzerland . It's a like getting a Master's Degree in cheesemaking.

View the entire collection, ranging from $50 to $150 at WisconsinCheese.com/gift-basket. Find tips on how to serve Wisconsin Cheese, including seasonal recipes, cheeseboard inspiration, cheese and wine pairing guides and more on WisconsinCheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

Contact:

Lizzie Duffey

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

8418 Excelsior Dr.

Madison, WI 53717

608-203-7271

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Related Links

http://WisconsinDairy.org

