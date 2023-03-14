Online Classified Ad Platform Market to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, horizontal segment to be a significant contributor to the market growth - Technavio

Mar 14, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online classified ad platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio Research. The market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the horizontal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The horizontal model focuses on a wide range and categories of products and services. Hence, it does not completely cover all the varieties of products under a single category. This model is highly popular among users because it allows users to post as many ads as possible for free. The horizontal model covers most of the categories of products and services, including electronics, automobiles, and others. Therefore, these factors of the horizontal model drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.
For more insights on the forecast market data (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report
What's New?
- Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Online Classified Ad Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the business segment (horizontal and vertical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Geography Overview
By geography, the global online classified ad platform market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online classified ad platform market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute to 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With China and Japan as the key markets, the market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The fast-growing online advertisement market facilitates the online classified ad platform market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report
Online Classified Ad Platform Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growth in mobile classified advertising is one of the key drivers supporting the online classified ad platform market growth.
- Digital media advertising on mobiles offers a better return on investment (ROI) in comparison with desktop computers. They are more effective when the users are connected to several social media platforms.
- Several classified ad platforms use social media platforms to publicize their websites because it helps them gain maximum attention in a short time.
- The increasing penetration of smartphones around the world drives the growth of mobile classified advertising. Mobile internet advertising can host a variety of advertisements like mobile videos and in-app advertisements via different platforms, which increases their outreach.
- Hence, the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the world is expected to drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing popularity of real-time bidding (RTB) is one of the major trends in the global online classified advertising platform market.
- RTB is the leading programmatic advertising, which has an auction environment provided by advertising exchanges or marketplaces. It allows advertisers to bid for online inventory on online classified ad platforms that best fit their buyer profile.
- The marketplaces are useful to predict audience response to calculate the floor price of advertising in a specific inventory.
- Supply-side platforms (SSPs), demand-side platforms (DSPs), and ad exchanges are examples of supporting platforms involved in the RTB process.
- For instance, Smaato, Inc., offers Smaato's RTB Ad Exchange, which connects over 90,000 mobile apps with 260 mobile DSPs and 190 ad networks. The entire bidding process through this platform takes place in 200 milliseconds.
- Hence, such factors are expected to drive the online classified advertising platform market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The short life span of online classified ads is a key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period.
- Advertisers post their ads on normal ad platforms because they are available for free. Numerous new ads get posted on this platform within an average time of half an hour.
- The existing ads start losing their visibility, and their position in the listing continues to drop until they do not generate any traffic because the number of new ads posted increases regularly.
- The life span of online classified ads, unlike traditional forms of advertising such as billboards and TV commercials, is not based on on-air time.
- It is less likely for advertisers to derive any substantial benefits from posting ads on normal ad platforms because online classified ads are often buried among other free ads unrelated to the advertiser's business. This can reduce the ad's visibility, which limits the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, and forecast period(2021 to 2026)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Online Classified Ad Platform Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online classified ad platform market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the online classified ad platform market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the online classified ad platform market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the online classified ad platform market
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The out-of-home advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,016.26 million. One of the key factors driving growth in the outdoor advertising market is the growing penetration of LED mobile billboards.
The in-game advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,182.68 million. The increase in the number of gamers and growing partnerships between advertisers and video game companies are the key factors driving the global in-game advertising (IGA) market growth.
|
Online Classified Ad Platform Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 16.1 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.96
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Craigslist Inc., Cracker classified, eBay Inc., Free classified, Geebo Inc., Hagen Software Inc., Hoobly classifieds, Kugli.com, Locanto, Oodle Holdings LLC, Prosus NV, Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., recycler.com, SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., TROVIT SEARCH S.L.U, USNetAds LLC, and Wantedwants.com
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Communication Services market reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- 5.3 Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Horizontal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Horizontal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vertical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vertical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Craigslist Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Craigslist Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Craigslist Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Craigslist Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cracker classified
- Exhibit 92: Cracker classified - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Cracker classified - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Cracker classified - Key offerings
- 10.5 eBay Inc.
- Exhibit 95: eBay Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: eBay Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: eBay Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: eBay Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: eBay Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kugli.com
- Exhibit 100: Kugli.com - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Kugli.com - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Kugli.com - Key offerings
- 10.7 Locanto
- Exhibit 103: Locanto - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Locanto - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Locanto - Key offerings
- 10.8 Oodle Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 106: Oodle Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Oodle Holdings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Oodle Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Prosus NV
- Exhibit 109: Prosus NV - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Prosus NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Prosus NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Prosus NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Publishing Properties Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Publishing Properties Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 recycler.com
- Exhibit 116: recycler.com - Overview
- Exhibit 117: recycler.com - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: recycler.com - Key offerings
- 10.12 Softfornet Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Softfornet Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article