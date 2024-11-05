Online Doctor Consultation Market to Grow by USD 38.87 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Infectious Diseases and AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global online doctor consultation market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.87 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 29.6% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of advanced technologies in providing online doctor consultations. However, privacy and data security concerns in online doctor consultations poses a challenge. Key market players include American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Enghouse Systems Ltd., eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., HealthTap Inc., Included Health Inc., Lybrate Inc. USA., Medify, Mind Health, Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., PlushCare of California Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SATA CommHealth, Teladoc Health Inc., TeleHealth Medicine, Walmart Health Virtual care, and ZocDoc Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Doctor Consultation Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Services and Software), Type (Audio chat and Video chat), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Enghouse Systems Ltd., eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., HealthTap Inc., Included Health Inc., Lybrate Inc. USA., Medify, Mind Health, Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., PlushCare of California Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SATA CommHealth, Teladoc Health Inc., TeleHealth Medicine, Walmart Health Virtual care, and ZocDoc Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The integration of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and IoT, in healthcare is driving the adoption of telehealth solutions, including online doctor consultations. Industry 4.0, which utilizes digital technologies and smart automation, is also positively impacting healthcare by enabling real-time patient monitoring and virtual reality systems for data collection. The growth of internet connectivity, the prevalence of smartphones, and the proliferation of wearable devices are expanding access to healthcare services and fueling the growth of mobile health. These trends are expected to boost the global online doctor consultation services market during the forecast period.

The online doctor consultation market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of smartphone cameras and video conferencing software. Doctors and medical practitioners are now able to connect with patients and clients remotely, making healthcare more accessible. With the widespread availability of data connection, digital transformation in the medical fraternity is gaining momentum. However, concerns around unauthorized access, data theft, breaches, and hacking remain. Cloud-based networks, computer sciences, and digital health platforms are key players in this space. Telemedicine market growth is driven by technological advancements, wireless penetration, and increasing smartphone users and broadband coverage. Doctor-on-call services are popular for managing chronic health conditions and lifestyle disorders. AI-assisted diagnosis support, e-OPD, e-pathology, e-radiology, e-counselling, e-health records, e-education, home consultation, and e-commerce services are all part of this digital health revolution. Hospitals and clinics are also joining the bandwagon, offering remote monitoring and AI-assisted diagnosis support. The younger generation's increasing Internet usage and acceptance of digital solutions are further fueling this trend.

Market Challenges

Telehealth services, including online doctor consultations, have gained traction as an efficient alternative to traditional healthcare delivery methods. Advanced technology enables healthcare providers to offer superior healthcare services to patients worldwide. Data collection and transmission, such as patient health details and clinical information, are crucial for effective telehealth care. Routine data sharing from medical devices or mobile applications with medical professionals ensures continuous patient health monitoring. Maintaining data security and confidentiality is essential in the telehealth ecosystem, fostering trust between healthcare providers and patients. Federal and state regulations, like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996, establish privacy standards to safeguard patients' medical records. However, unauthorized access to medical data, data breaches, hacking, and loss of data during transmission pose significant threats to the telehealth industry. These concerns may hinder the growth of the global online doctor consultation market. Notably, instances of healthcare data breaches have escalated, particularly during the public health emergency. For example, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which enforces HIPAA regulations, temporarily waived certain data security requirements, allowing providers to use non-compliant communication platforms. After August 9, 2023 , telehealth providers must adhere to HIPAA standards to maintain patient privacy and data security, mitigating these threats and ensuring market growth.

, telehealth providers must adhere to HIPAA standards to maintain patient privacy and data security, mitigating these threats and ensuring market growth. The online doctor consultation market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing internet usage and the younger generation's preference for digital solutions. This trend is particularly noticeable in the area of lifestyle disorders. Healthcare providers are embracing telehealth and telemedicine services, including E-OPD, E-Pathology, E-Radiology, E-Counselling, and E-Health records, to reach more patients and improve accessibility. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a key role in this evolution, with AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants providing initial consultations and triage. Hospitals and clinics are offering home consultation services, while e-commerce platforms are integrating healthcare services such as telepsychiatry, teleradiology, and teletreatment. Private and government hospitals, independent consultants, rehabilitation centers, retail clinics, and urgent care centers are all adopting digital healthcare services to enhance their offerings. The use of laptops, tablets, and high-speed internet enables information exchange and machine-to-machine communication, facilitating efficient data movement and healthcare service delivery. Population growth and the technological aid provided by mHealth and digital health services are driving the demand for online doctor consultations. The healthcare system is undergoing a technological evolution, with digital health services becoming an integral part of the healthcare ecosystem.

Segment Overview

This online doctor consultation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Services

1.2 Software Type 2.1 Audio chat

2.2 Video chat Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Services- The online doctor consultation market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology and enhanced internet services. Key clinical services, including live video conferencing, remote patient monitoring, and mobile health (mHealth), enable healthcare professionals to deliver effective and precise consultations remotely. This trend is driving the demand for a broad spectrum of telehealth services in the healthcare industry. Prominent players, such as American Well Corp. (AmWell), Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd. (Babylon Health), and MDLIVE Inc. (MDLIVE), offer online doctor consultation services. Patients can interact with medical staff via secure messaging or instant messaging for non-urgent medical issues. Video consultations facilitate real-time, face-to-face interaction for symptom evaluation and medical issue outlining. Audio-only consultations are suitable for discussing medical concerns and answering questions. Transmission of health data from wearable technology or home monitoring devices allows medical professionals to efficiently manage chronic illnesses. Electronic prescriptions can be written and transmitted to selected pharmacies, streamlining the prescription process. Patients can consult specialists in various medical fields, such as dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, and mental health. By 2025, HealthUno aims for a 25% market share in India, currently conducting 1,500 daily consultations with 600+ doctors, aiming to expand its doctor network to 5,000 and launch an online pharmacy, UnoPharmacy. The growing demand for online doctor consultations fuels the global market's expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The online doctor consultation market is experiencing exponential growth due to the increasing usage of the internet and the younger generation's preference for digital solutions. With the rise of lifestyle disorders, there is a growing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services. Artificial intelligence (AI) and technological aid are revolutionizing the healthcare system by enabling telehealth, telemedicine, mHealth, and digital healthcare services. Hospitals and clinics are embracing these digital solutions through E-OPD, E-Pathology, and e-commerce services. Retail clinics and urgent care centers are also joining the bandwagon, offering consultations via laptops, tablets, and smartphone cameras. High-speed internet, smartphone cameras, video conferencing software, and data connection have made online doctor consultations a viable alternative to traditional in-person visits. Population growth and the availability of high-speed internet and smartphones are driving the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The online doctor consultation market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing usage of the internet and the younger generation's preference for digital solutions. Lifestyle disorders are on the rise, driving the demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with telehealth and telemedicine becoming increasingly popular. E-OPD, E-Pathology, E-Radiology, E-Counselling, and E-Health records are transforming traditional hospital and clinic services. Home consultation and hospital consultation are also gaining traction in the digital healthcare landscape. Telepsychiatry, teleradiology, teletopathology, and other telehealth specialties are providing remote diagnosis and treatment options. Digital healthcare services include e-commerce platforms, retail clinics, urgent care centers, mobile-based health applications, and mHealth. The technological evolution is enabling remote monitoring, digital health platforms, and big data-based systems, which offer AI-assisted diagnosis support. However, concerns around data security and privacy, including unauthorized access, data theft, breaches, and hacking, need to be addressed in cloud-based networks. The digital transformation of the healthcare system is being facilitated by technological aid, including laptops, tablets, smartphone cameras, video conferencing software, and high-speed internet. The telemedicine market is witnessing technological advancements, wireless penetration, and smartphone users, broadband coverage, and doctor-on-call services. The healthcare service delivery is being revolutionized, catering to the needs of patients, clients, and medical practitioners alike. However, it is essential to ensure that digital health services are secure and reliable to maintain trust and confidence in the digital healthcare ecosystem.

