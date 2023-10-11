Online Education Market in India is to grow by USD 3.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd. and Coursera Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market in India is estimated to grow by USD 3.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%. The online education market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online education market in India are Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SMU DE, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd - The company offers solutions for online education in India which includes data science courses that are needed to increase human skills to manage intelligent technology.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Skill development and employment

Skill development and employment Key Trend - Emergence of cloud computing

- Emergence of cloud computing Major Challenges - Language barriers due to diversity among learners

Skill development and employment are key factors driving market growth. To achieve professional growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. Among other things, software professionals are required to be proficient in modern technologies such as Big Data Analytics and cloud computing.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into higher education and K-12. The market share growth of the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. With more people aware of education and the scope for their career development, enrolments in higher education institutions are rising. As it allows for flexibility in terms of timing and location, higher education via online means is gaining popularity.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Online Education Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.7

