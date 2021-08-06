Online Education Market In India to Garner a CAGR of Almost 20% by 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased penetration of the Internet and smartphones in India, skill development and employment, and government initiatives toward digitization in education will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The emergence of cloud computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment, and barrier of language because of diversification among learners may threaten the growth of the market.

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Unit Billion Segments Covered By Product and End-user Geographies Covered India Companies Covered Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Education Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Content



Services

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the online education market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online education market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online education market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

SMU-DE

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

