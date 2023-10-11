Online Education Market size to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC and Ambow Education Holding Ltd., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market is estimated to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. The online education market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online education market are 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., ITS EDUCATION ASIA, iTutorGroup Ltd., iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Online Education Pty. Ltd., Pearson Plc, Pluralsight Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • 2U Inc. - The company offers services for online education giving options for technical reskilling in data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and more.
  • Alef Education Consultancy LLC - The company offers services for online education providing intensive, focused opportunities for upskilling mid-career professionals.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers services for online education to primary and secondary schools to enhance their education services, as well as sharing educational resources with hundreds of schools every year.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is projected to account for 33% of the market's growth by 2027. To ensure flexibility in academia, companies are taking advantage of new technologies. The US leads the market for internet education in this region. The increased acceptance of degrees via the Internet has a significant impact on the country's market. In addition, the replacement of notebooks and desktops is due to the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets.

  • Impactful driver- Standardization of tests
  • Key Trend - Apps and wearables for online education
  • Major Challenges - Inadequate cybersecurity measures

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into primary and secondary supplemental education, reskilling and online certifications, higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning. The market share growth by the primary and secondary supplemental education segments will be significant during the forecast period. A subscription model is used for online courses offered in this segment, with the possibility of students to choose from a range of content depending on their needs. Moreover, educational institutions are also providing targets, rules, feedback systems, and optional participation for game e-Learning Digital education.

Related Reports

The smart education market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 353.17 billion.

The Europe-E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.81 billion.

Online Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.92

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Industrial Laser Market to USD 2.64 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by growing demand from several industries - Technavio

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education is to grow by USD 2.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and many more - Technavio

