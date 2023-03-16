Online Food Delivery United States Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States online food delivery market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 46.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2028.



Online food delivery is the process of ordering food from a food service provider using a mobile application or webpage.

These applications and web pages provide filters and various paying methods, which include, prepaid cards, cash on delivery, net banking, etc., catering to the requirements of the consumers.

Moreover, various companies allow their consumers to create an account for frequent and convenient ordering.

Online food delivery offers numerous advantages. This includes easy and fast ordering, less hassle, fewer misunderstanding and miscommunication, minimum human interaction and various cashback offers.

Additionally, online food delivery companies provides consumers with a wide variety of food items available on their smartphones and the convenience of getting the food delivered at their doorsteps.

As a result, online food delivery has become extremely popular in the United States, particularly among the younger population.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the United States online food delivery market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the United States online food delivery market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the United States online food delivery market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the United States online food delivery market?

5. What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the platform type?

6. What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the business model?

7. What is the breakup of the United States online food delivery market based on the payment method?

8. What are the key regions in the United States online food delivery market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 United States Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.6 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

6.1 Mobile Applications

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Websites

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Order Focused Food Delivery System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Full Service Food Delivery System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Payment Method

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cash on Delivery

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Government Regulations



11 Strategic Recommendations



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xcnaw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets