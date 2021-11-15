Online Furniture Market size to grow by USD 84.26 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the rise in Online spending and Smartphone penetration as Key Driver - Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global online furniture market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV - For Instance, In November 2019, Steinhoff International Holdings NV announced that it would sell Blue Group Hold Co. Ltd. to Alteri Investors. Similarly, In December 2019, Amazon entered into a partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Signature Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

eBay Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Kimball International Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the online furniture market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 76% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2024.

In addition, countries such as China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for online furniture during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increase in mobile commerce and network marketing is one of the prominent trends that is likely to drive market growth. The increase in mobile commerce is driven by consumers who are purchasing new phones and are creating more opportunities for buyers to shop through the mobile commerce platform. Most of the online retailers have launched mobile versions of their shopping portals to take advantage of the rising popularity of shopping through mobile devices. Market players including Amazon.com, Flipkart, and Alibaba Group, have launched mobile applications in addition to their websites.

The longer replacement cycles of furniture products is one of the prominent challenges likely to hinder the market growth. Many furniture items are usually meant for long-term use and thus, do not need frequent replacements. Furthermore, consumers prefer to spend minimal maintenance costs instead of purchasing new products from scratch. This reduces the need for the frequent purchase of furniture and furnishings, which acts as a major growth barrier for the market.

Online Furniture Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 84.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.99 Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., eBay Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Steinhoff International Holdings NV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

