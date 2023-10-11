Online Gambling Market in US is to grow by USD 41.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp. and Bet365 Group Ltd., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling market in US is estimated to grow by USD 41.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%. The online gambling market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online gambling market in US are 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, BOVADA.LV, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Delaware Park, DraftKings Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Game Taco Inc., Harrington Raceway and Casino, Infiniti Media Group Ltd., Landrys LLC, Light and Wonder Inc., MGM Resorts International, Midwest Gaming and Entertainment LLC, Realtime Gaming, Resorts Digital Gaming LLC, and Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd..The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Gambling Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • 888 Holdings plc - The company offers online gambling under brands such as 888sport, 888poker, Mr Green, and SI Sportsbook.
  • Ballys Corp. - The company offers online gambling such as poker which includes seven card studs, ring games, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Omaha Hi.
  • Betsson AB - The company offers online gambling such as online casinos, live casinos, and sports betting.
Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- Growth in the spending capability of customers
  • Key Trend - Introduction of bitcoin gambling.
  • Major Challenges - Operational risks associated with the gambling business

The growth in the spending capability of customers is a key factor driving market growth. In the US, there has been an increase in the number of double-income households, which indicates a high per capita disposable income. This has made consumers in rich countries, like the US, more able to buy luxury goods and increase their purchasing power. Furthermore, there is significant growth in female employment across the United States which has also contributed to a high level of household disposable income. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

 Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Desktops continue to be preferred by some users because of their large, clear displays and superior visual experience compared with smaller screen devices like mobile phones. In addition, due to better gaming experience and greater image size, the majority of American citizens are increasingly interested in buying a larger device for Internet gambling. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Online Gambling Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.97

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

