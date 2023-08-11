Online Homebuying Pioneer Century Complete Expands to Ocala, FL Market

National builder now selling quality new homes at affordable prices in Ocala

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that new homes are now selling from its Century Complete brand at three communities in the sought-after Ocala, FL area: Marion Oaks (Ocala), Silver Springs Shores (Silver Springs Shores) and Diamond Ridge (Belleview). Combined, the three communities bring 57 homesites to the fast-growing area, known for its affordability and abundant outdoor recreation. Additional communities will be available later in 2023.

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Florida.

Century Complete boasts a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans in the Ocala area, designed to complement an active Florida lifestyle and conveniently available through the company's industry-first online homebuying process. Homebuyers will appreciate quick access to popular destinations like historic downtown Ocala and Silver Springs State Park. Plus, the area's central location makes it easy to reach both Atlantic and Gulf Coast beaches within a two-hour drive.

"It's little wonder why people are flocking to the Ocala area, and we're excited to provide homebuyers and Realtors® alike with quality, affordable new home choices, available through our best-in-class online homebuying experience," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "With a variety of floor plans currently available at Marion Oaks, Silver Springs Shores and Diamond Ridge, there's plenty of opportunity for homebuyers to explore what works best for their lifestyle and needs."

NEW COMMUNITIES IN THE OCALA AREA

Marion Oaks | Ocala, FL

Now selling from the mid $200s

Marion Oaks offers a charming small-town setting with proximity to I-75. With an all-ranch-style floor plan lineup that ranges from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, we make it easy for you to find the right place to call home. You'll also enjoy standard features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances throughout.

Learn more and view homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MarionOaks.

Silver Springs Shores | Silver Springs Shores, FL

Now selling from the mid $200s

Hailed as an outdoor paradise with close proximity to numerous state parks, Silver Springs Shores is renowned for its crystal-clear water, kayaking, hiking and more. In addition, easy access to The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores, Ocala, The Villages and more make this community a great choice. With ranch-style homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, we make it easy to find your best fit in this amazing setting.

Learn more and view homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SilverSpringsShores.

Diamond Ridge | Belleview, FL

Now selling from the mid $200s

Adjacent to a state-of-the-art sports complex with basketball, tennis, baseball and soccer fields, Diamond Ridge is perfect for the active sports enthusiast. The city of Belleview, just south of Ocala, is also known for having Magnet Schools of America Merit Award-winning schools. Diamond Ridge offers ranch-style homes boasting open-concept living spaces with 3 bedrooms that range from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

Learn more and view homes at www.centurycommunities.com/DiamondRidge.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO NOW OPEN IN LAKE CITY!

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

2929 HWY 90

Lake City, FL 32035

352.678.6630

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

