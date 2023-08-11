Online Homebuying Pioneer Century Complete Expands to Ocala, FL Market

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

11 Aug, 2023, 12:07 ET

National builder now selling quality new homes at affordable prices in Ocala  

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that new homes are now selling from its Century Complete brand at three communities in the sought-after Ocala, FL area: Marion Oaks (Ocala), Silver Springs Shores (Silver Springs Shores) and Diamond Ridge (Belleview). Combined, the three communities bring 57 homesites to the fast-growing area, known for its affordability and abundant outdoor recreation. Additional communities will be available later in 2023.

Continue Reading
Prescott Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete
Prescott Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete
Prescott Plan Great Room | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete
Prescott Plan Great Room | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete
Prescott Plan Dining Room | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete
Prescott Plan Dining Room | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Florida.

Century Complete boasts a versatile lineup of single-family floor plans in the Ocala area, designed to complement an active Florida lifestyle and conveniently available through the company's industry-first online homebuying process. Homebuyers will appreciate quick access to popular destinations like historic downtown Ocala and Silver Springs State Park. Plus, the area's central location makes it easy to reach both Atlantic and Gulf Coast beaches within a two-hour drive.

"It's little wonder why people are flocking to the Ocala area, and we're excited to provide homebuyers and Realtors® alike with quality, affordable new home choices, available through our best-in-class online homebuying experience," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "With a variety of floor plans currently available at Marion Oaks, Silver Springs Shores and Diamond Ridge, there's plenty of opportunity for homebuyers to explore what works best for their lifestyle and needs."

NEW COMMUNITIES IN THE OCALA AREA

Marion Oaks | Ocala, FL
Now selling from the mid $200s

Marion Oaks offers a charming small-town setting with proximity to I-75. With an all-ranch-style floor plan lineup that ranges from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, we make it easy for you to find the right place to call home. You'll also enjoy standard features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances throughout.

Learn more and view homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MarionOaks.

Silver Springs Shores | Silver Springs Shores, FL
Now selling from the mid $200s

Hailed as an outdoor paradise with close proximity to numerous state parks, Silver Springs Shores is renowned for its crystal-clear water, kayaking, hiking and more. In addition, easy access to The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores, Ocala, The Villages and more make this community a great choice. With ranch-style homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet, we make it easy to find your best fit in this amazing setting.

Learn more and view homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SilverSpringsShores

Diamond Ridge | Belleview, FL
Now selling from the mid $200s

Adjacent to a state-of-the-art sports complex with basketball, tennis, baseball and soccer fields, Diamond Ridge is perfect for the active sports enthusiast. The city of Belleview, just south of Ocala, is also known for having Magnet Schools of America Merit Award-winning schools. Diamond Ridge offers ranch-style homes boasting open-concept living spaces with 3 bedrooms that range from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

Learn more and view homes at www.centurycommunities.com/DiamondRidge.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO NOW OPEN IN LAKE CITY!
While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

2929 HWY 90
Lake City, FL 32035
352.678.6630

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

National homebuilder Century Complete Enters Baton Rouge Market

Century Communities Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.