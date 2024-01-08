Online Homebuying Pioneer Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

Explore all communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta.

These exceptional communities offer a broad range of locations with versatile single-family and townhome floor plans—priced from the high $300s to the low $600s—showcasing modern, open-concept layouts with desirable features, such as the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

"We're excited to open these new communities in the greater Atlanta area, offering a variety of floor plans in prime locations," said Monica Phillips, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Now is a fantastic time for homebuyers to explore all that these communities have to offer and get in early on available homes."

GRAND OPENINGS

Graystone Village | Single-family homes in Grayson

Now selling from the mid $400s

Community Grand Opening on January 27!

2 two-story floor plans

Up to 2,586 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage

Between Athens and Atlanta in Gwinnett and Walton counties

24 Green Love Lane

Grayson, GA 30017

678-451-1011

Kingsley Creek | Single-family homes in Lithonia

Now selling from the high $300s

Community Grand Opening on February 10!

4 two-story floor plans (brand-new layouts!)

Up to 2,774 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage

Near Mystery Valley Golf Club, Stone Mountain Park , and Yellow River Park

1451 Stephenson Road

Lithonia, GA 30058

678-451-1002

NEW PHASES

Sherwood Crossing | Townhomes in Duluth

Now selling from the high $400s



New Phase Grand Opening on February 3!

2 two-story plans, 1 three-story plan

Up to 2,295 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 3 to 4 bath | 2-bay garage

Walkable distance from the Duluth Town Greene

Community dog park and fire pit

3475 Senna Road

Duluth, GA 30096

678-451-1001

Carmichael Farms | Single-family homes in Canton

Now selling from the low $600s

New Phase Grand Opening on February 17!

Four two-story floor plans

Up to 3,828 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 4 to 4.5 bath | 3-bay garage

Community fitness center, Olympic pool, tennis courts and more

101 Carmichael Drive

Canton, GA 30115

678-686-8777

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature the company's industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.