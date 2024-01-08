Online Homebuying Pioneer Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

Century Communities, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 12:01 ET

Grand Opening events in January and February  

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced grand openings for two highly anticipated new communities in the Atlanta Metro area: Graystone Village (Grayson) and Kingsley Creek (Lithonia). In addition, two popular existing communities—Sherwood Crossing (Duluth) and Carmichael Farms (Canton)—will be hosting events to showcase upcoming new phases.

Explore all communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta.

These exceptional communities offer a broad range of locations with versatile single-family and townhome floor plans—priced from the high $300s to the low $600s—showcasing modern, open-concept layouts with desirable features, such as the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

"We're excited to open these new communities in the greater Atlanta area, offering a variety of floor plans in prime locations," said Monica Phillips, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Now is a fantastic time for homebuyers to explore all that these communities have to offer and get in early on available homes."

GRAND OPENINGS

Graystone Village | Single-family homes in Grayson
Now selling from the mid $400s 

  • Community Grand Opening on January 27!
  • 2 two-story floor plans
  • Up to 2,586 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage
  • Between Athens and Atlanta in Gwinnett and Walton counties

24 Green Love Lane
Grayson, GA 30017
678-451-1011

Kingsley Creek | Single-family homes in Lithonia
Now selling from the high $300s

  • Community Grand Opening on February 10!
  • 4 two-story floor plans (brand-new layouts!)
  • Up to 2,774 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage
  • Near Mystery Valley Golf Club, Stone Mountain Park, and Yellow River Park

1451 Stephenson Road
Lithonia, GA 30058
678-451-1002

NEW PHASES

Sherwood Crossing | Townhomes in Duluth
Now selling from the high $400s

  • New Phase Grand Opening on February 3!
  • 2 two-story plans, 1 three-story plan
  • Up to 2,295 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 3 to 4 bath | 2-bay garage
  • Walkable distance from the Duluth Town Greene
  • Community dog park and fire pit

3475 Senna Road
Duluth, GA 30096
678-451-1001

Carmichael Farms | Single-family homes in Canton
Now selling from the low $600s 

  • New Phase Grand Opening on February 17!
  • Four two-story floor plans
  • Up to 3,828 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 4 to 4.5 bath | 3-bay garage
  • Community fitness center, Olympic pool, tennis courts and more

101 Carmichael Drive
Canton, GA 30115
678-686-8777

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature the company's industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

