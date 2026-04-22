Online Labels Group Earns 19th Eugene Singer Award, Recognized for Operational Excellence and Industry Leadership

SANFORD, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Labels Group has been named a recipient of the 2026 Eugene Singer Award by the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI). It marks the nineteenth time the company has received the organization's highest honor, placing it among the most awarded companies in the label and packaging industry.

The Eugene Singer Award recognizes top-performing label converters based on how well their businesses are managed, including operations, leadership, and overall performance. Winners are benchmarked against their peers, making it one of the more competitive distinctions in the space.

Online Labels Group received this year's award in the large company category. The recognition reflects the company's ability to scale while maintaining consistency across production, service, and innovation. It spans the full portfolio of brands, including OnlineLabels, Consolidated Label, LabelValue, and Bay Tech Label.

"This is our nineteenth Eugene Singer Award, and that level of consistency doesn't happen by accident," said Aida Dragovic, CEO of Online Labels Group. "It comes from a team that is focused on execution, disciplined in how we operate, and committed to improving every day for our customers."

This also marks the company's first Eugene Singer Award since 2019. Over the past several years, Online Labels Group has continued to evolve its operating model, strengthen its leadership team, and invest in the systems and processes that drive long-term performance.

TLMI's evaluation looks beyond performance alone. It also considers how companies build and sustain high-performing operations over time. This year's recognition reflects the strength of Online Labels Group's team and its ability to deliver consistent results in a changing market.

About Online Labels Group

Online Labels Group is a family of brands dedicated to offering the world's largest selection of custom and blank labels. The company is a privately held internet retailer and manufacturer headquartered in Sanford, Florida, serving customers worldwide for both personal and professional labeling needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Johnny Nieves

Online Labels Group

1-888-575-2235 Ext. 7141

[email protected]

https://www.onlinelabelsgroup.com

SOURCE Online Labels Group