OnlineLabels Wins Bizrate's 2025 Circle of Excellence Platinum Award

SANFORD, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineLabels, a leading provider of blank and custom labels, has received the 2025 Bizrate Insights Circle of Excellence Platinum Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.

Bizrate Insights is a leader in customer feedback and satisfaction measurement. It specializes in surveys and reviews for online buyers across the United States and Europe. The Circle of Excellence award honors retailers in the Bizrate Insights network that earned exceptional customer ratings.

Platinum status is reserved for the top-performing retailers, recognizing the best in online retail. Out of 3,500 retailers in Bizrate's network, only twenty were recognized with the top honor.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said Aida Dragovic, CEO of Online Labels Group. "Earning Platinum status fourteen times is an honor, and it reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality products and an exceptional experience from start to finish."

The award considers how companies perform across eight key criteria. These criteria include on-time delivery, product selection, checkout satisfaction, likelihood to buy again, and overall satisfaction. OnlineLabels' fourteenth win underscores the company's long-standing dedication to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

About Online Labels Group

Online Labels Group is a family of brands dedicated to offering the world's largest selection of custom and blank labels. The company is a privately held internet retailer and manufacturer headquartered in Sanford, Florida, serving customers worldwide for both personal and professional labeling needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Johnny Nieves

Online Labels Group

1-888-575-2235 Ext. 7141

[email protected]

https://www.onlinelabelsgroup.com

SOURCE Online Labels Group