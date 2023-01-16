Online lingerie market size to grow by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online lingerie market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Global online lingerie market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Lingerie Market 2022-2026

Hanesbrands Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of lingerie such as T-Shirt Front-Close Underwire Bra and Perfect Coverage ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra.

Jockey International Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of lingerie such as Magic Undercup Bra, Lounge Bra, Multi-way Strapless Bra, Active Bra, T-shirt Bra, and Beginners Bra.

La Maison Lejaby SASU - The company offers a wide range of lingerie such as underwear, bra, briefs, demi-cup bra, and nightwear.

Lise Charmel - The company offers a wide range of lingerie such as Floral Half Cup Bra Ambre Nacre and Soir De Venise Half Cup Navy Blue.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global online lingerie market is fragmented, with the presence of a few established players and many start-ups. A few prominent vendors that offer online lingerie in the market are adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Chantelle Group, Etam Developpement, Genxlead Retail Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Maison Lejaby SASU, Lise Charmel, Nike Inc., Noelle Wolf Ltd., Nubian Skin Ltd., Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Stockmann Plc, Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolf Lingerie SAS, and Reliance Industries Ltd. and others.

Many lingerie brands are entering the direct-to-consumer (D2C) online retail space. They are also selling their products through third-party online retailers. Private brands such as Zivame largely or solely sell their products online, with the growing e-commerce industry and online lingerie market. Many multi-brand pure-play online lingerie retailers such as Bare Necessities have also entered the market. This will enable them to strengthen their position in the online lingerie market. Thus, high rates of Internet and smartphone penetration contribute to the market growth.

Global online lingerie market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online lingerie market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (bras, panties, and others).

The bras segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high price and replacement cycle of bras when compared to other types of intimate apparel. The trend of customizable bras is also driving the market. Moreover, the penetration of mobile tablets and smartphones globally has boosted the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online lingerie market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online lingerie market.

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth will originate during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the online lingerie market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in population, online retail growth, rise in disposable income, and a wide array of product offerings will drive the online lingerie market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global online lingerie market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The cost benefits for retailers operating in online space are driving the market growth. Online lingerie stores offer a wide range of products. They also offer easy return and exchange policies, thereby attracting more consumers. Online lingerie stores also help consumers purchase bras with the right fit through apps. These factors will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The advent of subscription services is challenging the lingerie market growth. Several innovative pure-play online lingerie stores in the US, UK, and Australia have emerged over the last few years. Most pure-play online lingerie stores offer subscription services to customers. The subscription service tiers are based on quality, brand, and the required number of items. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing competition from the unorganized sector will challenge the online lingerie market during the forecast period. Local and unorganized vendors offer cost-effective products. This has hampered the revenue generated by major vendors. Currently, the intense price competition from local and unorganized vendors selling lingerie online at lower price points compared to genuine brands is a major challenge that hinders the growth of the global online lingerie market.

What are the key data covered in this online lingerie market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online lingerie market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online lingerie market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online lingerie market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online lingerie market vendors

Online Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Chantelle Group, Etam Developpement, Genxlead Retail Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Jockey International Inc., La Maison Lejaby SASU, Lise Charmel, Nike Inc., Noelle Wolf Ltd., Nubian Skin Ltd., Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Stockmann Plc, Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolf Lingerie SAS, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

