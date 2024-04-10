Online Movie Ticketing Service Market size is set to grow by USD 7.55 billion from 2023-2027, Growing popularity of global box office boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global online movie ticketing service market size is estimated to grow by USD 7550.89 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.85% during the forecast period. The international film industry, led by Hollywood, generates over 70% of revenue from the global box office. This market expansion encourages local film industries to experiment with genres and themes, attracting investments. Keywords: online movie ticketing, global box office, international audience, convenient delivery options, retailers, e-commerce platforms, digital ticketing solutions, tech giants, user experience, credit card, mobile apps. Online movie ticketing services offer faster delivery, improved logistics, and a wider customer base, enabling convenient movie selection, reservation, and purchase.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Market 2023-2027

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7550.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 360 Ticketing, Atom Tickets LLC, Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Born In Cleveland LLC, Carnival Films Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Comcast Corp., Dalian Wanda Group, ELAN Group, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., JustTickets Pvt. Ltd., Maoyan Entertainment, One97 Communications Ltd., Orbgen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PVR Ltd., Tao Piao Piao, V Celluloids, VOX Cinemas, and VUE INTERNATIONAL

Segment Overview

This online movie ticketing service market report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (Mobile devices, Desktops) Application (Cinema, Shopping malls) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Platform

The online movie ticketing service market is a significant segment of the entertainment industry, driven by mergers and acquisitions and collaborations between cinemas and ticketing providers. The number of cinemas varies in different economic areas, influencing market competitiveness and profitability. Technological advancements, such as seat location features on auditorium maps, user-friendly interfaces, and mobile applications, cater to consumers' viewing preferences. Seat selection and Internet portals are accessible via third-party websites and software programs on devices like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and PCs. The film and entertainment industries continue to evolve with 2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE technologies, high-speed internet connectivity, and smart phone apps in the mobile segment. Rising investment requirements and new laws shape the current situation and future prospects of this industry, with significant players expanding their reach through international collaborations and suppliers. The market's turmoil and current trends anticipate further advancements in the industry, making it an exciting space for growth.

Geography Overview

The online movie ticketing service market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of smartphones and the Internet for movie ticket selection, reservation, and purchase. Digital ticketing solutions are becoming increasingly popular on e-commerce platforms, allowing moviegoers to conveniently plan their cinema visits. Tech giants and movie production companies are initiating innovative user experiences through mobile apps, personalization, location, interests, and usage patterns. Online transactions are secure with credit card options, and strategic alliances with movie theatres, multiplexes, and laser projection systems further enhance consumer interest. Emerging economies with economic growth and increasing internet penetration are also contributing to the market's expansion. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and software programs facilitate seamless ticket buying on various digital platforms, including movie portals, third-party websites, and mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and PCs. Technological advancements in the film industry continue to drive the demand for online movie ticketing services.

The movie ticketing market is rapidly digitizing, with e-tickets replacing paper ones. Governments promote digital transactions to save trees and reduce pollution. Key players include telecom and banking organizations, online ticket providers, and digital billing systems. Consumers benefit from convenience, user-friendly features, and payment options. Rapid urbanization, smartphone adoption, and internet usage drive market growth. New laws and technologies continue shaping this expanding industry.

The online movie ticketing service market faces challenges from film piracy, which harms industry profitability. Keywords: piracy, movie industry, online ticketing, convenience, revenue, investment, film production, emerging economies, economic growth, movie theatres, multiplexes, internet penetration, mergers and acquisitions, user-friendly interfaces, mobile applications, disposable income, technological advancements. Piracy on ticketing platforms can divert customers from legal movie channels, impacting industry revenue and future production.

Research Analysis

The Online Movie Ticketing Service Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the widespread use of smartphones, Internet access, and the film industry's shift towards digital ticketing solutions. Consumers can now easily select, reserve, and purchase movie tickets through various Internet portals and third-party websites using their mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or PCs. Current trends indicate that anticipated future changes will continue to prioritize convenience and accessibility. Significant industry players, such as Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and Atom Tickets, are expanding their offerings to include trailers, special promotions, and loyalty programs. International producers are also entering the market, further fueling its growth and evolution.

Market Research Overview

The Online Movie Ticketing Service market is a significant segment in the digital entertainment industry. With the increasing popularity of technology and the convenience it offers, the demand for online movie ticketing has been on the rise. Companies like Thirdparty, Ticketmaster, and Fandango provide platforms for moviegoers to purchase tickets from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go. These services offer various features such as seat selection, discounts, and loyalty programs. The use of technology like QR codes and mobile applications has made the ticketing process seamless and efficient. The market is competitive, with companies constantly innovating to provide better user experiences. The trend towards contactless transactions due to the pandemic has further boosted the growth of online movie ticketing services. The future of this market looks promising, with advancements in technology and the continued shift towards digital solutions.

