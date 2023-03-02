Online Music Streaming Global Market Report 2023: Growing Dependency on Smartphones and Increasing Internet Penetration Boost Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Music Streaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online music streaming market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.69% during 2022-2028.



Online music streaming applications enable users to listen to songs in real-time using an internet connection. These applications offer an on-demand service wherein audio media files are prearranged in sequential packets of data and transmitted to smartphones, tablets, TVs and computers without saving them to the hard drive. Presently, several companies are introducing smart devices, such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Cast, to stream music online with hands-free control and instant playback features. With the escalating demand for these smart devices, on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the emergence of smart homes, the demand for online music streaming applications is escalating worldwide.



The growing dependency on smartphones, increasing penetration of the internet and the thriving media and entertainment industry are among the key factors stimulating the growth of the online music streaming market worldwide. Moreover, easy access to music on multiple devices, along with the rising trend of on-demand songs, are driving the market growth.

Apart from this, the integration of online music streaming applications with social media platforms allows users to create and share collaborative playlists with acquaintances. They also offer young artists a platform to upload and promote their tracks and reach a wider audience.

Furthermore, digital service providers (DSPs) are launching applications with a user-friendly interface and a huge library of music and podcasts. These providers are also offering attractive premium plans, such as family packs or free subscription for a few months, which, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.



Breakup by Service:

On-demand Streaming

Live Streaming

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Non-subscription

Breakup by Platform:

App

Browser

Breakup by Content Type:

Audio

Video

Breakup by End User:

Individual

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

