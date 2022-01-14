Online nominations are now open for Hozpitality's 5th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards to be held at the luxurious Address Sky View Dubai on 20th June 2022.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 12 consecutive and successful award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality Group is pleased to announce the 5th "Middle East Chef Excellence Awards" to be held on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Dubai. These awards are in association with the Emirates Culinary Guild Dubai and ICCA in Dubai.

"As always, we will also have Young Chef Cook Off finals at the event and semi-finals will be held at our partner ICCA in Dubai on 9th June 2022". Our confirmed partners so far are Danube Hospitality, ICCA Dubai, Restofair RAK, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame, Weeyak, Wassup Dubai & ZEE TV Group," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners are purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022. We also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards. The evening will also have a cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented with the Young Chef of the Year trophy," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in the Middle East and Africa.

"We will also be having a live cook off and awarding some young chefs at the Award night," added Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild. "For the 1st Round Recipes, all Chefs are invited to send one Recipe along with pictures by email to [email protected]. The 2nd Round, Semi Finals will be held between 16 chefs at ICCA. The finalists will then battle it out at the Award night for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year Trophy,'" added Chef Uwe.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for Chefs working within:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

Restaurants/Catering Companies (freestanding or in hotels)

Facilities Management Companies

Judging Criteria

"Judging will be a combination of end-users and trade professionals, our network members and the Judging Panel. As an Official entrant, after the enrolment deadline, you will receive your specific company's voting website link, to distribute to your selected end-users, colleagues and trade professionals, for voting accordingly. The final consolidation will be carried out which will include online votes and the Panel's votes," explained Raj Bhatt.

The list of Nomination Categories are:

AWARDS BY POPULAR CHOICE:

Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)

Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel

Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant

Executive Sous Chef of the Year

Pastry Chef of the Year

Chef de Cuisine of the Year

Sous Chef of the Year

Chef de Partie of the Year

Demi Chef of the Year

Commi Chef of the Year

Kitchen Steward of the Year

Kitchen helper of the Year

Hidden Gem of the Year

Entrepreneur Chef of the Year

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Food Blogger of the Year

AWARDS BY JUDGES CHOICE:-

(For nomination in this category, write to [email protected])

Chef Supporter of the Year – Individual

Culinary Partner of the Year – Company

Food Supplier of the Year

Non Food Supplier of the Year

AWARDS BY CHEF COOK OFFS:-

Young Chef of the Year (By Cook Offs)

For details, Pls visit http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/cook-off

For any more information regarding the awards please write to [email protected]

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, a Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries through its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares the latest hospitality news, announcements, hotel openings, promotions, events, hospitality movements and appointments, reviews, blogs, etc.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

