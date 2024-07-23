Online Oilfield Equipment Auction on July 30 Features Gas Compressors, Generators, Drill Bits, Downhole and Fishing Tools and More

Tiger Group and Liquidity Services also offer general-use trucks, trailers, power tools and forklifts in court-ordered bankruptcy sale of assets from El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc.

VICTORIA, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 gas compressor packages, downhole and fishing tools, and other oilfield and heavy equipment assets are available in an online auction that closes on July 30th.

Tiger Group and Liquidity Services are conducting the sale, which boasts more than 180 lots from two locations in Victoria, Texas, as part of a series of court-ordered auctions related to the bankruptcy of El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc. (Bankruptcy Case No. 23-51715).

"Energy services firms have the opportunity to acquire any of more than 75 compressor skids by sought-after brands such as Ajax, Ariel and Gemini," noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We also anticipate strong buyer interest in available lots such as air-cooled heat exchangers by Air-X-Changer, multiple Kato generator sets, pumps, blowout preventers and a wide variety of downhole and fishing tools."

Bidders can participate in the timed, online auction—with no Buyer's Premium—which closes on July 30, at the following site:

"Power tools, trailers, a Mack gin pole/winch truck and trailers by Taylor and Toyota are part of what make this sale a strong opportunity for companies outside of the energy services sector," added Wayne Hecht, Senior Director of Operations at Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

Gulfport, Mississippi-based El Dorado filed for Chapter 11 this past December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The company held a diverse array of equipment at 37 locations.

For asset photos, descriptions, and inspection or other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/oilfield-equipment-auction-victoria-texas/

