Online-PhD-Degrees.com Announces Best Theological Colleges in the US that Offer Doctorate and Ph.D. Courses in 2021

A doctoral degree in theology or a department of theological studies helps students understand God's word with more clarity and develops the abilities of future theologians, priests, pastors, deacons, counselors, and others. This type of curriculum imparts the ability to lead a congregation with steadfast devotion by communicating their message and the word of God with fullness. It also gives students knowledge of different cultures and social and religious beliefs, which is hugely beneficial to future religious leaders. Graduates from any one of these doctorates and Ph.D. programs are much more qualified candidates in the field of theology and are capable of filling numerous roles and positions.

A terminal degree in church or pastoral music gives students the necessary skills and knowledge to become top experts in organ or choral music as musicians, composers, and conductors. Church-based music programs include outstanding courses taught by brilliantly talented instructors who help students create and understand beautiful music written for the praise and glory of God. These individuals develop a complex understanding of both music theory and practice and go on to fill churches with some of the most beautiful music ever composed.

Online Ph.D. Degrees' 2021 List of the Best Theological Colleges that Offer Online Ph.D. and Doctorate Courses:

Doctor of Church Music (D.C.M.) Degree Programs

Claremont Graduate University, Claremont, California

World Mission University, Los Angeles, California

Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana

Doctor of Pastoral Music (D.P.M.) Degree Programs

Liberty University Online, Lynchburg, Virginia

Graduate Theological Foundation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Doctor of Missiology (D.Miss) Degree Hybrid Programs

Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, California

Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Doctor of Pastoral Counseling Degree Programs

Atlantic Coast College of the Bible Theological Seminary, Daytona Beach, Florida

Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgely, Maryland

Washington University of Virginia, Annandale, Virginia

Doctor of Sacred Theology (S.T.D.) / Canon Law Degree Programs

St. Mary's Ecumenical Institute, Baltimore, Maryland

Boston College School of Theology and Ministry, Boston, Massachusetts

Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University, Berkeley, California

Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.

Doctorate in Theology (D.Th.) Degree Programs

Faulkner University, Montgomery, Alabama

Trinity College of the Bible & Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana

Colorado Theological Seminary, Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Northwestern Theological Seminary, New Port Richey, Florida

Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas

Clarks Summit University, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Online Ph.D. Degrees is a primary source of information for quality online Ph.D. and Doctorate programs. It's lists and rankings are a result of extensive research from unbiased, publicly available sources. Additionally, the OPD's research team uses a definitive methodology designed to identify the most outstanding theological schools that offer doctorate and Ph.D. degrees both online and on-campus.

