Online Recruitment Market size in the US to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adecco Group AG, Microsoft Corp. and Betterteam Pty Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The online recruitment market in US is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.93%. The online recruitment market in US is fragmented, owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online recruitment market in US are Adecco Group AG, Barbachano International, Betterteam Pty Ltd., CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., CornerStone Search Group LLC, DHI Group Inc., JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Ragns Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., ZipRecruiter Inc., and The Select Group LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Adecco Group AG - The company offers online recruitment by tech hiring, talent acquisition solutions, and a personalized job-seeking platform through its subsidiary called Hired Inc.

Betterteam Pty Ltd. - The company offers online recruitment through different job boards and social media posts.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers online recruitment which can be categorized into two sections, freshers and experienced professionals as well as people with disabilities.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The rising globalization

Key Trend - Increase in the use of AI-powered searches

Major Challenges -Difficulties in scalability

The rising globalization is a key factor driving market growth. Globalization has made it easier for businesses to interact with their employees and new job seekers from a broad range of backgrounds, cultures, and languages. I've been all over the world. Companies increasingly prefer to hire employees with diverse backgrounds because they see this as an advantage that will enrich more ideas and innovations within the company. There is also a significant presence of multinational companies worldwide, with offices and manufacturing plants in several countries. Therefore, these companies are increasingly adopting online recruitment processes because they are both easy and convenient. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into (hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others). The hospitality segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for jobs in the hospitality sector is increasing due to a number of macroeconomic factors as well as developments in the hospitality sector. Additionally, businesses are increasingly investing in hospitality solutions that can automate mundane tasks, allowing employees to focus on customer interactions and other activities to bring added value. Additionally, increasing meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities have led to a higher demand for employees with the necessary soft and operational skills. This is why some companies in this sector are increasingly using the services of large recruitment firms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

