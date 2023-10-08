Online Recruitment Market size in the US to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adecco Group AG, Microsoft Corp. and Betterteam Pty Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Oct, 2023, 23:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The online recruitment market in US is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.93%. The online recruitment market in US is fragmented, owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online recruitment market in US are Adecco Group AG, Barbachano International, Betterteam Pty Ltd., CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., CornerStone Search Group LLC, DHI Group Inc., JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Ragns Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., ZipRecruiter Inc., and The Select Group LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Recruitment Market in US 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Adecco Group AG - The company offers online recruitment by tech hiring, talent acquisition solutions, and a personalized job-seeking platform through its subsidiary called Hired Inc.
  • Betterteam Pty Ltd. - The company offers online recruitment through different job boards and social media posts.
  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers online recruitment which can be categorized into two sections, freshers and experienced professionals as well as people with disabilities.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- The rising globalization
  • Key Trend - Increase in the use of AI-powered searches
  • Major Challenges -Difficulties in scalability

The rising globalization is a key factor driving market growth. Globalization has made it easier for businesses to interact with their employees and new job seekers from a broad range of backgrounds, cultures, and languages. I've been all over the world. Companies increasingly prefer to hire employees with diverse backgrounds because they see this as an advantage that will enrich more ideas and innovations within the company. There is also a significant presence of multinational companies worldwide, with offices and manufacturing plants in several countries. Therefore, these companies are increasingly adopting online recruitment processes because they are both easy and convenient. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into (hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others). The hospitality segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for jobs in the hospitality sector is increasing due to a number of macroeconomic factors as well as developments in the hospitality sector. Additionally, businesses are increasingly investing in hospitality solutions that can automate mundane tasks, allowing employees to focus on customer interactions and other activities to bring added value. Additionally, increasing meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activities have led to a higher demand for employees with the necessary soft and operational skills. This is why some companies in this sector are increasingly using the services of large recruitment firms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The Europe-applicant tracking systems (ATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 202.48 million.

The recruitment process outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,600.36 million.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

