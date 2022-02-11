Online Sex Toys Market to grow by USD 5.74 billion |Growing LGBT Population in Developed Countries to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 11, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sex toys market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The online sex toys market is set to grow by USD 5.74 billion between 2019 and 2024, and register a CAGR of 8%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The growing LGBT population in developed countries & rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities for the online sex toys market. In addition, market trends such as an increase in innovative marketing of products are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The emergence of e-commerce has overcome this hurdle to a large extent as buyers remain anonymous. However, the perception of society largely remains the same and therefore poses a major challenge to the growth of the online sex toys market. There are certain laws regarding the sale and marketing of sex toys in some countries in APAC. For example - In Malaysia, according to the Malaysian Penal Code, anyone who engages in sales, distribution, or possesses "any obscene book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting representation or figure, or any other obscene object whatsoever, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.
Countries across APAC have different opinions and laws that regulate the sales of sex toys that are based on beliefs, customs, culture, and religion. Countries such as India, Japan, Pakistan, and Malaysia have stringent laws that prohibit the use of products such as sex toys as they perceive these products as vulgar, immoral, and obscene. For instance, in January 2015, in India, online websites, namely Flipkart, imbesharam.com, and thatspersonal.com, which offered sex toys, faced severe scrutiny from the government after complaints were raised claiming that the websites openly promoted and sold objectionable products illegally and displayed objectionable content on their respective websites.
Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Adult Vibrators
- Erection Rings
- Dildos
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online sex toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online sex toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online sex toys market vendors
Online Sex Toys Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 5.74 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.07
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
