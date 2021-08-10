Online Shopping Just Got Cheesier: Cheez-It® Debuts First Ever Online Store With An Exclusive New Flavor Drop

"The Cheez-It brand is always looking for new ways to connect with fans, and through this online shopping experience we're offering consumers a new platform to enjoy everything they love about Cheez-It in a fresh, exciting way," said Jordan Narducci, Director of Global Direct to Consumer eCommerce at Kellogg's. "This Direct-to-Consumer site gives us the opportunity to bring future food innovations to market faster than ever before, while also collecting feedback from our consumers in real time."

In celebration of the website launch, Cheez-It is releasing an all-new Cheez-It Extra Toasty Superfan 4-Pack for a limited time on August 11 at 12 p.m. ET. The pack features original Cheez-It Extra Toasty and three brand new, never-before-enjoyed takes on the fan-demanded flavor:

Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy offers the signature toasty taste with even more of the Cheez-It cheesy goodness you love.

offers the signature toasty taste with even more of the cheesy goodness you love. Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Spicy perfectly balances spicy flavor from a hint of paprika, wrapped in a burst of toasty goodness.

perfectly balances spicy flavor from a hint of paprika, wrapped in a burst of toasty goodness. Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack perfectly combines the cheesy, marbled taste of Monterey Jack with the tang of Cheddar Cheese, all with an extra toasty bite.

The new limited-time Cheez-It Extra Toasty Superfan 4-Pack will be available at 12 p.m. EST on the all-new website, CheezItHQ.com, while supplies last. Free shipping on orders over $25. For more information on new food and apparel drops, sign up at CheezItHQ.com and be sure to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Twitter and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

