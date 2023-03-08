Online smartphone and tablet games market to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2026, Rise in popularity of games among the youth to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to grow by USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market will be driven by factors such as the rise in popularity of games among the youth, the surge in the adoption of mobile development platforms, and the rise in the adoption of free-to-play business models. More Insights on market historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026

The rise in the popularity of games among the youth is one of the key drivers of the market. There are billions of gaming users worldwide. Online games that allow multiple players to participate at once are called multiplayer online games (MOGs). Rapid technological advances, such as the availability of high-definition displays, audio devices, and wireless network capabilities, have increased the demand for MOGs. Hence, offering MOGs gives vendors a competitive advantage. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online smartphone and tablet games market 2022-2026: Scope

Our online smartphone and tablet games market report covers the following areas:

Online smartphone and tablet games market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Device

Smartphone



Tablet

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Online smartphone and tablet games market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online smartphone and tablet games market, including Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., King.com Ltd., Machine Zone Inc., Melior Games Ukraine, NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi SE, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. among others.

Online smartphone and tablet games market 2022-2026: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online smartphone and tablet games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online smartphone and tablet games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online smartphone and tablet games market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online smartphone and tablet games market vendors

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 13.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., King.com Ltd., Machine Zone Inc., Melior Games Ukraine, NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi SE, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Device

5.3 Smartphone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Electronic Arts Inc.

10.4 Machine Zone Inc.

10.5 Melior Games Ukraine

10.6 NCSoft Corp.

10.7 Netmarble Corp.

10.8 Rovio Entertainment Corp.

10.9 Supercell Oy

10.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

10.12 Vivendi SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

