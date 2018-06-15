Online survey campaign "40 years after reform and opening-up" kicks off

During the 40 years since the Chinese economic reform was launched, the nation's citizens have united together to create an unprecedented miracle in the history of mankind. The nation's people have successfully advanced along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics with the same pioneering spirit that they summoned when paving a road to get to the other side of a mountain, or constructing a bridge to cross a river. Their inimitable resilience is akin to the dripping of water that wears away the stone. Looking back at the history, China has experienced a historic change during the 40 years. The nation's people now live a wealthy and healthy life and have made great contributions to global economic development of and improvements in human civilization.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country, www.huanqiu.com launched "The gutsy 40 years - the memory of my country" series of documentaries and commemorative events. Guizhou, one of the provinces in mainland China still in the process of development, is one of the regions highlighted in this series.

In line with China's significant development during the 40 years, Guizhou has been transformed from a remote and disadvantaged region into a vital and promising province in the midst of development with a clear vision of what needs to be done and the will and resolve to get it accomplished. In this survey, conducted in cooperation with www.huanqiu.com, respondents will select the 40 keywords that they feel best represent Guizhou's achievements from a list of 100 keywords covering 10 categories or "dimensions" - Guizhou's velocity, Guizhou's height, Guizhou's precision, Guizhou's breadth, Guizhou's depth, Guizhou's tolerance, Guizhou's persona, Guizhou's rule of law, Guizhou's temperature and Guizhou's popularity.

The survey is designed to capture the image of Guizhou as perceived in the minds of the general public, offering a reference for the province's future development and promotion of a brand that will be called Guizhou. The survey is also designed to allow both Chinese domestic and overseas audiences to become aware of and learn about Guizhou, and to visit the province in the future to experience its excellent ecological environment, burgeoning growth potential and high-end industry achievements. Please participate in the survey. Welcome to Guizhou!

To view the survey, please visit the website: https://www.wjx.cn/jq/24865259.aspx.

SOURCE huanqiu.com

