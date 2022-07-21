Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Segmentation by type (packages and direct), booking platform (mobile/tablet and desktop/laptop), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global Online Travel Booking Platform Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market throughout the forecast period.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Online Travel Booking Platform Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The Online Travel Booking Platform Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Travel Booking Platform Market, including some of the vendors such as Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG.

Product Insights and News

Airbnb Inc.- The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.

The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences. Booking Holdings Inc.- The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. eDreams ODIGEO- The company offers tailored and custom travel plans under its brands such as eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo.

The Online Travel Booking Platform Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into

Key Market Dynamics

The growing use of smartphones and the internet as a result of quick technical advancements is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the global market. The growing use of the internet on mobile devices that has sped up the expansion of the global industry is mostly due to the accessibility of inexpensive smartphones and free internet services. During the projection period, factors including smartphone manufacturers' emphasis on growing their businesses in developing or undeveloped nations will further fuel market expansion.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 943.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVI- 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Packages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Direct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Booking platform

Market segments

Comparison by Booking platform

Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Booking platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld.com Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Trip.com Group Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

TUI AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

