Online Travel Booking Service Market to Reach $1.13 Trillion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Travel Booking Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Vacation Packages, Transportation Booking), by Booking Method, by Device, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online travel booking service market size is expected to reach USD 1.13 trillion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising spending on travel, increased number of travelers in recent years due to falling travel-related costs, rising incomes, and a growing range of available tourist activities across the globe are accelerating the market growth.

Moreover, there is a rise in the online booking of vacation tours, couple travel, and adventure tourism due to the rising popularity of online travel booking over traditional booking services all over the world, as it offers various services like reliable transport, personalized service, versatility, and capacity to assist economies.



The online booking method segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Constantly changing consumer expenditure behavior and an increasing number of visitors and travelers choosing to book their tours and packages directly through online channels are driving the segment.

Additionally, significant actions taken by market participants, including online campaigns and social media advertising, are anticipated to draw potential clients and encourage them to book their tour packages through online booking channels, which is expected to accelerate the industry growth during the projection period.



The mobile device segment is foreseen to witness tremendous growth during the forecast years. The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones across the globe is a major factor driving the market.

Moreover, the growing popularity of online travel agencies for travel booking among youngsters across the globe is expected to boost industry growth. Furthermore, the mobile segment plays a vital role in the growth of the travel booking industry across the globe owing to easy accessibility and various offers on mobile applications.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Online Travel Booking Service Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Online Travel Booking Service Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Online Travel Booking Service Market: Booking Method Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Online Travel Booking Service Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Online Travel Booking Service Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Airbnb

Expedia

Booking Holding

Trip Advisor Inc.

Trip.com Group Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Limited

Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

Trivago N.V

Despegar.com, Corp

Lastminute.com Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcgbcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets