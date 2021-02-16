Online Tutoring Platform HeyTutor Partners with LA School District to Offer Support, Tutoring Services

HeyTutor aims to put an end to those staggering statistics by partnering with the Glendale Unified School District. HeyTutor will provide tutors and special education instructors to the school district's new tutoring program.

The special education instructors will work full-time with moderate to severely challenged students in all K-12 subjects.

The tutors will start working with 10 schools in the Glendale Unified School District, offering part-time and full-time assistance to teachers as well as one-on-one support for things like homework help and test prep. HeyTutor plans to offer additional programs to further assist the school district with adult ESL support, exam proctors, and substitute teacher support.

HeyTutor Co-Founder Ryan Neman said, "We're extremely happy about this partnership with GUSD and proud to give back to our community during these unprecedented times. Students are falling further and further behind, and parents are looking for more ways to provide supplemental education. We're hoping that more schools adopt similar partnerships as students are in desperate need of assistance."

HeyTutor will offer support to all 25,789 GUSD students.

To learn more about HeyTutor, click here.

About HeyTutor

HeyTutor is an online marketplace where tutors and students can connect. Students are free to access a large database of tutors filtered by location and subject, and tutors are able to create a custom profile, set their own rates and policies, and browse for nearby jobs. After each session tutors are reviewed by HeyTutor students, creating an online marketplace built on trust and driven by positive results. Founded in 2014, HeyTutor boasts a network of more than 20,000 tutors for over 250 subjects. With HeyTutor, students can easily request and meet with a tutor in as little as one hour, either in-person or using HeyTutor's online platform. HeyTutor guarantees that you'll be satisfied with your tutoring session, otherwise your first hour is free of charge.

Follow HeyTutor on Instagram @HeyTutor

Follow HeyTutor on Twitter @HeyTutor

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HeyTutor

Related Links

https://heytutor.com

