Online Tutoring Services Market (Higher Education Institutes, K-12 Schools) in the US 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online tutoring services market in the US is poised to grow by $16.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

This report on the online tutoring services market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services and technological advances and virtual learning.



The online tutoring services market in US analysis includes Product and End-user segments.



The online tutoring services market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

Test preparation service

Subject tutoring service

By End-user

Higher education institutes

K-12 schools

This study identifies the flexibility offered by online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring services market growth in the US during the next few years.



The report on the online tutoring services market in the US covers the following areas:

Online tutoring services market sizing in the US

Online tutoring services market forecast in the US

Online tutoring services market industry analysis in the US

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutoring services market vendors in US.

Companies Mentioned

ArborBridge Inc.

BenchPrep

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Graham Holdings Co.

Pearson Plc

TutaPoint LLC

Tutor.com Inc.

Zovio Inc.

Also, the online tutoring services market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrbkff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

