Online Video Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16% by 2024| Rise in Online Video Consumption to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Driver & Trends

The growth in online digital video streaming is one of the key factors that will drive market growth for the online video platform market. The increase in the number of devices that can support digital content and the rise in the accessing speed of the Internet are providing consumers the choice of information, social media, and entertainment. Digital media players such as Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon are providing stiff competition to the entertainment provided by traditional TVs. Consumers are spending more time consuming digital media due to growing Internet penetration and easy access to multimedia devices. This will, in turn, drive online video platform market growth.

The rising adoption of live video streaming is one of the key online video platform market trends, will also influence market growth. Online videos are increasingly becoming a key part of the strategic business models for marketers and brands to capture consumer preferences. Live streaming videos have become the major step for brand owners for video initiatives and campaigns for B2C and B2B communication. Several brands are engaged in micropayments, mid-roll video ads, and social platform payments to monetize the live streaming of videos since it adds a unique element to digital communication. The growth in online video streaming, coupled with the adoption of live video streaming, will fuel the market growth at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

UGC



DIY



SaaS

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

End-user

Brands And Enterprises



Content Creators



Individuals

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online video platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online video platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online video platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online video platform market vendors

Online Video Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 986.66 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 21.18 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Individuals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brands and enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Content creators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

UGC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DIY - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amobee Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Panopto Inc.

RTL Group SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



