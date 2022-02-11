Online Video Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16% by 2024| Rise in Online Video Consumption to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 11, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market is set to grow by USD 986.66 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% according to the latest report byTechnavio. The online video platform market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope
Our online video platform market report covers the following areas:
- Online Video Platform Market size
- Online Video Platform Market trends
- Online Video Platform Market industry analysis
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Driver & Trends
The growth in online digital video streaming is one of the key factors that will drive market growth for theonline video platform market. The increase in the number of devices that can support digital content and the rise in the accessing speed of the Internet are providing consumers the choice of information, social media, and entertainment. Digital media players such as Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon are providing stiff competition to the entertainment provided by traditional TVs. Consumers are spending more time consuming digital media due to growing Internet penetration and easy access to multimedia devices. This will, in turn, drive online video platform market growth.
The rising adoption of live video streaming is one of the key online video platform market trends, will also influence market growth. Online videos are increasingly becoming a key part of the strategic business models for marketers and brands to capture consumer preferences. Live streaming videos have become the major step for brand owners for video initiatives and campaigns for B2C and B2B communication. Several brands are engaged in micropayments, mid-roll video ads, and social platform payments to monetize the live streaming of videos since it adds a unique element to digital communication. The growth in online video streaming, coupled with the adoption of live video streaming, will fuel the market growth at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Type
- UGC
- DIY
- SaaS
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- End-user
- Brands And Enterprises
- Content Creators
- Individuals
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online video platform market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online video platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online video platform market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online video platform market vendors
|
Online Video Platform Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 986.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.18
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
