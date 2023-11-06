Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Nov, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the online video platform market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.1 billionThe increase in streaming services drives market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027

There is a significant growth of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ which offers customers the option to have more options for watching TV shows, movies, and original content. In addition, the advancements in technology have made it simpler and more affordable for businesses to deliver high-quality video content online. 

Market Challenge -

  • The free open-source video platform is a significant challenge hindering market growth. There is a growing popularity for video content as more people around the world gain access to the Internet. In addition, online videos are becoming an important part of how brands are enhancing their online presence. Therefore, these free video platforms offer millions of videos on just about any subject.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The online video platform market has been segmented by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the individuals segment is significant during the forecast period. Several users consider social media to be a crucial platform because they can share content without having to be members of organizations In addition, individuals can use online video platforms to express their opinions on various products and advertisements.

Geo Segment - 

  • APAC accounts for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant growth in market share held by the region is due to factors such as the expansion of Internet access and the acceptance of online videos in Southeast Asia. In addition, countries including China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam offer growth potential due to the increasing use of smartphones and the Internet.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Online Video Platform Market:

Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl, Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Ltd., Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc

Related Reports:

The healthcare analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.79% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 66,537.33 million

The crowd analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.73% between 2022 and 2027. The crowd analytics market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,265.41 million

Online Video Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.43

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to grow by USD 9.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Continued demand for automation in industrial sectors boosts the market - Technavio

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to grow by USD 9.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Continued demand for automation in industrial sectors boosts the market - Technavio

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and...
Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022-2027| APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD. and more among the key market companies- Technavio

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022-2027| APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD. and more among the key market companies- Technavio

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8.75% during ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.