Online Video Platform Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in streaming services boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the online video platform market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.1 billion. The increase in streaming services drives market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027

There is a significant growth of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ which offers customers the option to have more options for watching TV shows, movies, and original content. In addition, the advancements in technology have made it simpler and more affordable for businesses to deliver high-quality video content online.

Market Challenge -

The free open-source video platform is a significant challenge hindering market growth. There is a growing popularity for video content as more people around the world gain access to the Internet. In addition, online videos are becoming an important part of how brands are enhancing their online presence. Therefore, these free video platforms offer millions of videos on just about any subject.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The online video platform market has been segmented by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the individuals segment is significant during the forecast period. Several users consider social media to be a crucial platform because they can share content without having to be members of organizations In addition, individuals can use online video platforms to express their opinions on various products and advertisements.

Geo Segment -

APAC accounts for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant growth in market share held by the region is due to factors such as the expansion of Internet access and the acceptance of online videos in Southeast Asia . In addition, countries including China, Thailand , Indonesia , and Vietnam offer growth potential due to the increasing use of smartphones and the Internet.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Online Video Platform Market:

Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl, Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Ltd., Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc

Related Reports:

The healthcare analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.79% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 66,537.33 million.

The crowd analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.73% between 2022 and 2027. The crowd analytics market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,265.41 million.

Online Video Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio