Online Voting is now open for the 6th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2020 to be held in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 500 nomination for various categories, online voting has started for the 6th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2020. The Awards will be presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

"Top 7 finalists per category will be announced after 1st round of voting based on votes received," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. "The final result will be based on results of the online voting and Judges votes," added Raj.

"This year, the voting will be done thru our website www.hozpitality.com. Registration (as a Professional) is required on www.hozpitality.com to be able to cast votes. Every email address is authenticated, and registration is free. This helps us maintain authenticity of voters and reduce duplicate/false votes," said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

"This year's Chef Excellence awards, due to happen in May 2020 could not happen due to COVID-19, the voting for the Chef Awards is also going on and the winners for the same will also be announced at the main Awards in Nov 2020," said Raj Bhatt.

"We will assess the situation and decide if we are able to hold the Award ceremony in Nov. If it is still not safe, we will announce the winners online and the winners can collect their trophies and certificates from our office in Dubai," added Raj.

"Restofair RAK will be providing the winners with Trophies and we are thankful to all our sponsors and partners for supporting us in these difficult times. Our Partners and Sponsors for this year are, US Beef, Bragard, Delta Food Industries, Ecolab, ZEE TV, Wassup Dubai, Fusia Events. Absolute Frame, ICCA Dubai and The Visiting Tailor," added Vandana.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

