Only 39% of Workers AI-Ready: Kognitos & Glider AI Partner to Close the Skills Gap

Innovative program aims to bridge the Gen AI skills gap, empowering teams with AI-driven productivity and automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI , a pioneer in AI-enabled skills validation, and Kognitos , a category leader in AI-powered process automation, have forged a partnership to improve Gen AI fluency in the workplace with formal AI skills certification.

This first of a kind on-demand and hands-on course empowers participants to harness generative AI for business process automation that aligns with enterprise CIO goals. The program offers practice-based training, upskilling participants in Gen AI skills specific to their roles including accounting & finance, sales, human resources, and operations to help companies create efficiencies at scale.

Teams will acquire skills for unique use cases that are both nuanced and repeatable like extracting information from unstructured data, performing validations and securely updating systems of record. Guided by industry experts from Kognitos and Glider AI, participants will earn a valuable credential upon completion, showcasing their AI proficiency in professional networks.

Binny Gill, CEO of Kognitos, emphasized the value of this initiative: "As organizations continue to accelerate their adoption of AI technologies, it's crucial that employees at all levels develop practical AI skills. This program empowers teams to leverage AI for enhanced productivity and innovation, driving digital transformation across the enterprise."

Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI, highlighted the importance of AI skills for employees and employers, "Businesses can only realize the potential of AI if they embrace practical AI skills development. AI fluency is a competitive advantage. The Glider AI/Kognitos program aligns the interests of employees and employers, making the workforce AI-competent."

The partnership comes at a critical time, as recent studies indicate a growing AI skills gap in the workplace. According to Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report, 71% of leaders prefer hiring candidates with AI skills, yet only 39% of workers using AI have received job-related training.

Leaders in digital transformation, process improvement, centers of excellence, human resources, and other AI-related initiatives are invited to learn more about the Gen AI Skills Program HERE .

About Glider AI:

Glider AI, a Skills Validation Platform, helps employers scale recruiting and retention of top tech and non-tech talent for full-time and contingent workforces. Using AI and automation to verify skills, fit, interest, and integrity, customers see higher talent quality, reduced recruiting costs, and improved business productivity. Visit GLIDER.ai to learn more.

About Kognitos:

Kognitos is a pioneering generative AI automation platform that empowers businesses to automate processes of any complexity. Kognitos enables users to create automations using simple instructions and without coding expertise, democratizing access across departments. By transforming how organizations approach automation, Kognitos delivers significant efficiency gains and operational excellence across various industries.

