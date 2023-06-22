Only Five Percent of Past Prime Day Shoppers State They Do Not Plan to Shop on Amazon Prime Day This Year, According to Survey by Slickdeals

Top categories Americans plan to shop include clothing, shoes & other apparel, electronics and household essentials

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-one percent of consumers plan to shop this year's Amazon Prime Day sale (July 11 and 12), according to an annual survey conducted by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons. Thirty-five percent will consider shopping if they find a good deal and only 5% state that they don't plan to shop during the event this year.

Developed by Slickdeals and conducted via Suzy, the study of 850 nationally representative Americans who are past Prime Day-shoppers found that 55% of respondents plan to spend the same amount as last year and 23% expect to spend more.  

The top four categories in which consumers plan to buy are the same as in 2022, including clothing, shoes & other apparel (63%), electronics (52%), essentials such as toilet paper (42%) and Amazon Basics products (42%). Hobby, leisure & travel products (40%) replaced food/pantry as the fifth-place pick.

Inflation concerns lessened slightly for shoppers this year, with 45% stating it could have an impact on their shopping this Prime Day as opposed to 50% who stated it was a concern in 2022. Shoppers also revealed the following factors as having a big impact on whether they shop Prime Day sales this year: if there is a sale on items they need (71%), having a Prime membership (53%), shipping & delivery time (43%) and recession-fears (32%).

Of those who revealed they also shop sales offered by other retailers on Prime Day, 81% visit Walmart and 67% shop at Target.

Fifty-four percent plan to shop opportunistically by looking at what's on sale to see what they want.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on May 30, 2023. The survey queried 851 nationally representative US consumers who shopped during Amazon's Prime Day sale last year.  

