Only Two Weeks Left to Register for CIIE 2019

Launched in 2018, the annual trade fair is the world's first national-level exhibition to solely focus on imports, and will be held in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from Nov 5 to 10.

Last year's event gave a significant boost to the promotion of international trade, with the value of transactions and intended deals topping $57.8 billion.

This year's business exhibition is set to be divided into seven sectors, covering industries including automobiles, manufacturing equipment, food and agriculture, medical equipment and consumer goods, with more than 3,000 overseas exhibitors planning to showcase their products and services.

Autonomous driving technology and elderly care services are also due to be included this year, with the total business exhibition area exceeding 300,000 square meters.

The CIIE serves as far more than just a simple trade fair, with many exhibitors from last year highlighting how it helped them make contact with new business partners, gain exposure for their products, and enhance their understanding of the Chinese market.

More than 60 countries will present their industrial and investment environments in dedicated country pavilions this year.

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum will also be held with global business executives, political dignitaries, and renowned academics sharing their insights in areas such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and WTO reform.

Last year, more than 800,000 people, including buyers from large trade missions across China, attended the six-day event, with media coverage of the event provided by around 4,100 journalists from 65 countries and regions.

Apart from Chinese buyers, the event is also open to representatives from overseas firms, government departments, and public institutions.

To register, visit www.ciie.org, select "Buyer Registration" under the "Business Exhibition" section, fill in the information for your organization with the information of the attending people, then submit for approval.

Contact the regional specialists of the CIIE Bureau for questions regarding registration.

Europe:



Mr. Gu Zuojun Tel: +86-21-67008984 Email: gzj@ ciie.org Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan:



Mr. Lu Naian Tel: +86-21-67008949 Email: lna@ciie.org Asia (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan):



Ms. Wang Yali Tel:+86-21-67008517 Email: wyl@ciie.org America:



Ms. Zhang Zhiyi Tel: +86-21-67008529 Email: zzy@ciie.org Oceania and Africa:



Ms. Zhang Shuya Tel: +86-21-39796225 Email: zhangsy@ciie.org

SOURCE China International Import Expo

