Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates National Spam Musubi Day with Promotions and Giveaways

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

02 Aug, 2023, 07:01 ET

Say Aloha to 50% off Spam Musubi and a special giveaway on Tuesday, August 8th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating National Spam Musubi Day on Tuesday, August 8, with a deal and giveaway for its customers. A popular dish introduced in the 1940s, Spam Musubi is a savory Hawaiian snack staple, consisting of grilled Spam, teriyaki sauce and steamed rice wrapped in seaweed.

"You don't have to travel all the way to Hawaii to enjoy this delicious snack," says Christine Jan, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Director of Marketing. "We enjoy bringing traditional fast-fresh Hawaiian cuisine to our customers and are excited to offer special promotions this Spam Musubi Day for all of our locations."

Only on Tuesday, August 8, customers can enjoy 50% Off Spam Musubi with Code: ONOSPAM808. This special promotion will only be available for In-App or Online Orders and is not valid for in-store purchases, third-party services or with other offers. This discount also only applies to one order of Spam Musubi per transaction.

In addition, customers who participate in the Ono Hawaiian BBQ Spam Musubi deal will automatically be entered in the Ono x Spam giveaway. Ten lucky customers will be randomly chosen to win an Ono x Spam Merch Pack including:

  • A 12-pack case of Spam
  • $50 gift card to Ono
  • Spam T-shirt
  • Ono T-shirt
  • Spam Flip Flops
  • Ono Tote Bag

Using only the freshest ingredients for plates grilled fresh to order, the family-owned restaurant brand seeks to create a dining experience that is value driven, hearty and served with aloha! With the recent openings of the Indio, CA location and Phoenix's fifth location, Ono Hawaiian BBQ now operates 105 stores. The restaurant chain plans to open 15 new locations in the next year.

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ, visit http://www.OnoHawaiianBBQ.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ
Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ  on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com/

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]

SOURCE Ono Hawaiian BBQ

