Onosys Achieves Certification for Production Use with Qu, Launches Seamless Enterprise Integration

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, a leading provider of enterprise digital ordering solutions for fast casual and quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, today announced its official certification and production-ready integration with Qu , the unified commerce platform for enterprise restaurant operators.

The new partnership delivers a highly streamlined, fully synchronized digital ordering experience for brands leveraging Qu's POS ecosystem. Through a deep, bi-directional integration, Onosys now supports full menu sync capabilities, enabling Qu's native menu to power in-store, first-party online ordering, and third-party marketplace menus. This infrastructure significantly reduces operational maintenance, menu management burden, and data discrepancies across channels.

"We're excited to welcome Onosys as a certified integration partner. Their enterprise ordering platform pairs seamlessly with Qu's unified menu architecture, giving brands a consistent and reliable way to manage all digital and in-store channels from one place. The power of unified data is boundless, from use by AI to marketing to supply chain, unified data puts Qu's customers ahead of their competition. Together, we're reducing operational complexity and empowering restaurants to move faster, stay flexible, and deliver a better guest experience."

— Niko Papademetriou, Executive Vice President, Qu

With Onosys and Qu working together, restaurant brands gain a powerful, scalable solution optimized for enterprise growth, ensuring speed, accuracy, and consistency across every guest touchpoint.

"Onosys is committed to providing restaurant brands with a quality enterprise ordering experience while reducing operational friction. We look forward to working with Qu to provide mutual clients a seamless integration that facilitates management of the menu, pricing, and item availability as well as out-of-stocking items."

— Chris Anderle, President, Onosys

The Onosys–Qu integration is now available for enterprise brands ready to unify digital ordering, simplify multi-channel menu operations, and modernize their technology stack.

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer-facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Pizza Ranch, Giordano's, Mr. Hero, Jack's Family Restaurants, and Rudy's, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing a fully integrated custom web-based ordering, marketplace order injection, call center and dispatch solutions with a high-touch approach. Learn more at https://onosys.com .

