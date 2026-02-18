Onosys Announces Key Board Appointments and Strategic Advisory Council to Support Company Relaunch

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys , a leading provider of online ordering solutions for multi-unit restaurant brands, today announced several key board appointments and the formation of a Strategic Advisory Council as part of a broader relaunch of the business.

Over the past few years, Onosys has focused on fully building out a comprehensive digital ordering platform with robust admin and menu tools, marketplace order aggregation, deep integrations, and scalable call center and catering capabilities. The platform delivers fully customized, brand-forward experiences supported by 70+ integrations and all major payment providers, with high-touch partnerships enabling fast two-month rollouts, stronger order value and completion rates, competitive pricing, and experienced development and client success teams.

As part of this relaunch, Chris Lybeer has been named Chairman of the Board. Lybeer is a long-time restaurant technology executive and board leader, with prior roles at Revel, SICOM, NCR, and Radiant.

"Onosys has built a tremendous product suite backed by a deeply experienced team that truly partners with its customers," said Lybeer. "Current brands consistently rave about their results and the relationship. With the platform now fully built out and proven at scale, this is the right moment to bring Onosys to a much broader segment of the restaurant market."

In addition, Chris Anderle, President of Onosys, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Anderle has led the company through the successful completion and expansion of its product suite, positioning Onosys for its next phase of growth.

"We made a deliberate decision to invest first in the product and the customer experience before pushing for broader visibility," said Anderle. "With our platform now complete and our customers seeing meaningful revenue and operational gains, this relaunch marks a new chapter for Onosys. The addition of experienced industry leadership at both the board and advisory levels ensures we stay deeply aligned with the real-world needs of restaurant operators."

Onosys has also formed a Strategic Advisory Council to strengthen industry alignment and product direction. Initial members include Chris Lybeer, Anthony Presley, and Olga Lopategui.

Anthony Presley is a seasoned restaurant and retail tech entrepreneur and founder of TimeForge. He also serves as CTO of CBS NorthStar, driving POS innovation for multi-unit operators and advising brands on scalable modernization.

Olga Berkovich Lopategui is a loyalty and rewards expert who spent 15 years in marketing roles at Pizza Hut, KFC, and TGI Fridays before founding Restaurant Loyalty Specialists, a boutique consulting firm where she helps restaurant brands build high-impact loyalty programs.

The Strategic Advisory Council will provide ongoing guidance based on real-world operator feedback, helping Onosys continue to evolve its platform in ways that directly support restaurant performance and growth.

Restaurant brands interested in learning more about the Onosys platform and partnership model are encouraged to connect directly with the team.

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer-facing menus, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in digital ordering, Onosys works with brands such as Pizza Ranch, Giordano's, Mr. Hero, and Rudy's. The company delivers fully integrated custom web-based ordering, marketplace order injection, and call center and dispatch solutions with a high-touch, partner-first approach. Onosys helps restaurant brands scale faster, maintain control of their digital experience, and drive meaningful revenue growth. Learn more at https://onosys.com .

Press Contact

Chris Anderle

President, Onosys

[email protected]

SOURCE Onosys