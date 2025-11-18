onPhase Expands Platform Capabilities through Strategic Partnership with ITILITE

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a leading provider of AI-powered financial automation and payments solutions, and ITILITE, a modern platform for business travel, expense management, and corporate cards, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two innovators in finance operations.

Together, onPhase and ITILITE are aligning their expertise to help finance teams operate with greater clarity and connection across travel, expenses, supplier invoices, and payments. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to simplifying processes, strengthening financial control, and improving visibility from booking through payment, while aligning two complementary platforms to better support modern finance teams.

"Finance leaders are focused on building connected ecosystems that bring clarity and control to every area of spend," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of onPhase. "Our partnership with ITILITE reflects that vision by aligning two complementary platforms that help finance teams simplify processes, strengthen control, and gain a clearer view across travel, expenses, and payments. Together, we're continuing to advance what modern finance can achieve."

"The modern finance leader needs connected platforms that deliver complete clarity and control over all business spend. Our partnership with onPhase plays a key role in providing that connected experience. By combining ITILITE's seamless business travel, expense management, and corporate card capabilities with the power of the onPhase platform for AI-powered payments and automation, we are giving finance teams the end-to-end visibility and efficiency they need to simplify processes and save on their T&E spend" said Mayank Kukreja, CEO of ITILITE.

The partnership represents another step in onPhase's strategy to expand its platform ecosystem with best-in-class solutions that enhance customer value and financial control. Through collaborations like this, onPhase continues to advance a connected finance experience that enables organizations to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

About onPhase

onPhase helps finance teams work smarter with a unified platform that captures, automates, and pays. For more than 25 years, organizations have relied on onPhase to eliminate manual work, strengthen financial controls, and simplify how business gets done. The company is SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NACHA certified, and is recognized among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies.

To learn more, visit www.onphase.com

About ITILITE

ITILITE is the modern standard for business travel, expense management, and corporate cards. Companies rely on ITILITE to simplify finance operations, improve employee experience, and gain better cost visibility and control. From global enterprises to fast-scaling businesses, organizations choose ITILITE for its powerful platform and seamless integrations. With a growing ecosystem of partners, ITILITE is redefining how businesses manage travel and spend in the modern workplace.

To learn more, visit www.itilite.com

