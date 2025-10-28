onPhase Names Kathryn Eskandarian as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Growth and Financial Transformation

Eskandarian brings deep expertise in scaling SaaS organizations and advancing finance strategy across expanding operations.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a leading provider of AI-powered financial automation and payments solutions, today announced the appointment of Kathryn (Katie) Eskandarian, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Eskandarian brings more than two decades of leadership in finance and operations across high-growth SaaS and technology organizations. Known for building scalable financial infrastructure and enabling strategic collaboration across finance, IT, and operations, she has guided companies through complex expansion, transformation, and sustained operational maturity.

Before joining onPhase, Eskandarian served as Chief Financial Officer at Visual Lease, where she built the financial and operational frameworks that enabled the company to scale through a period of rapid expansion. During her tenure, she was named a finalist for Female Executive of the Year in the 21st annual Stevie® Awards. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance roles at iCIMS and Geller & Company, developing expertise in creating data-driven processes and systems that support long-term value creation and informed decision making.

"Finance has evolved into a strategic function that enables organizations to make smarter, faster decisions," said Eskandarian. "onPhase is built for that reality, giving finance teams the visibility, control, and collaboration they need to drive performance and resilience. I am excited to join a company that understands where finance is headed and is helping organizations get there."

"Katie is a seasoned leader with deep experience guiding organizations through periods of accelerated growth, operational scaling, and long-term value creation," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Executive Officer of onPhase. "Her expertise in financial strategy, operational discipline, and team development will be instrumental as we continue building a company that delivers meaningful outcomes for our customers, strong alignment with our partners, and lasting value for our employees. Katie's perspective and experience strengthen the foundation we're building for the next chapter of growth at onPhase."

Eskandarian is a recognized thought leader on the evolving role of the CFO, with published perspectives on finance transformation, technology adoption, and cross-functional- collaboration. She holds a B.S. in Accounting from William Paterson University and is a Certified Public Accountant registered in New Jersey.

Eskandarian's appointment reflects onPhase's continued investment in leadership excellence and its commitment to helping modern finance organizations operate with greater efficiency, insight, and impact.

