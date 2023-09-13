OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System Accuracy Exceeds Major Existing Navigation, Robotic and AR System 2X-5X in Peer Reviewed Preclinical Studies

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical, Inc., a member of a group of privately held OnPoint companies pioneering augmented reality (AR) technology and artificial intelligence (AI) for multiple verticals including spine, neurosurgical, orthopedic and robotic procedures, today announced that the accuracy of the OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System has been reported in two separate presentations at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Sept. 9 – 13, in Washington, D.C.

The work was performed in cadaver studies by Dr. Timothy O'Connor, Marcus Neuroscience Institute, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL; Dr. Ibrahim Hussain, Department of Neurosurgery, Weill-Cornell Medical College, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY; Professor Sudesh Srivastav, Department of Biostatistics and Data Science, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA; Dr. John Pan, Department of Radiology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA; and Dr. Thomas Voegeli, Kaiser Permanente, Roseville, CA.

The first presentation entitled "Augmented Reality Guidance System for Spine Surgery: Comparison of Screw Placement Accuracy using Preoperative CT vs lntraoperative 3D Spin" reported for the novel OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System "PE (positional error) and AE (angular error) with the novel 4k resolution AR system with stereoscopic targeting using either intraoperative or preoperative CT compare favorably to data published for existing navigation, robotic and AR systems. The use of preoperative CT is particularly attractive for deformity surgery with longer constructs, obviating the need for repeat intraoperative scans with a decrease in intraoperative OR time (15-20 min per intraoperative spin) and a reduction in radiation exposure for patients." 

The second presentation entitled "Accuracy of an Augmented Reality Spine Surgery Guidance System with Stereoscopic Targeting Head Mounted Display Compared to Standard Computer Navigation, Robotic Systems and Existing AR Systems" reported an improvement in accuracy for the novel OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System for positional error (PE) and angular error (AE) exceeding that of major existing navigation, robotic and augmented reality systems between 2X - 5X, with the differences being statistically highly significant across all comparisons. The investigators concluded "PE and AE for placing pedicle screws are statistically significantly smaller for the novel AIm-AR system compared to existing navigation, robotic, and AR systems studied. A positional error of 1.1mm and angular error of 1.3° makes this technology particularly suited for small pedicles, challenging anatomy and MIS techniques."

"This is more accurate than standard navigation and robotic guidance; and, unlike robotic systems, I can retain the tactile feedback while operating using fine motor control. The 3D stereoscopic visualization appears to allow for a paradigm shift in accuracy. I believe this will have a profound impact on placing instrumentation accurately in challenging anatomy, with the potential to improve patient safety", stated Dr. Timothy O'Connor, Director of MIS & Robotic Spine Surgery, Marcus Neuroscience Institute, Baptist Health, Boca Raton, FL.

"In my experience, the accuracy of the system is unprecedented. I believe it is significantly superior to standard navigation. I have not been able to achieve this accuracy with standard navigation or the robot. It is not only more accurate, but much lighter than existing AR systems I have used. With existing AR systems, I start to get neck pain after 30 min", stated Dr. Ibrahim Hussain, Assistant Professor, Neurological Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal procedures with the OnPoint AR Spine System which superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual implants onto the surgeon's visual field using proprietary see-through optical head-mounted display technology.

The FDA 510(k) cleared OnPoint AR Spine System is open platform and compatible with the implants of major manufacturers; it requires no change in surgical technique or surgeon practice. The OnPoint AR Spine System platform technology is a cost-effective and highly accurate alternative to current robotic systems. The system is readily implemented in hospital settings and also well suited for ambulatory surgery centers (ASC's) in view of its small footprint. The head mounted display is 4-10X lighter and has 2-4X greater resolution than existing AR systems for spinal procedures.

OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical technology companies developing the OnPoint AIm-AR technology platform for all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, robotic, and other surgical procedures. The OnPoint companies are expanding into multiple new applications and clinical indications.

The OnPoint AIm-AR technology is protected by more than 30 granted U.S., China, and EU patents. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property portfolio for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

