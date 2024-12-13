OnPoint Community Credit Union Named Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Company in 2024

Portland Business Journal ranked Oregon's largest credit union first among banks and wealth management firms

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Business Journal named OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon's "Most Admired Company" in the Financial Services category for the second year in a row. This honor marks OnPoint's 17th consecutive year as one of the state's most admirable credit unions, banks or wealth management firms throughout Oregon.

The Portland Business Journal surveys nearly 4,000 chief executive officers (CEOs) annually across Oregon and Southwest Washington to select the companies they admire most. The survey identifies and evaluates companies across all industries based on innovation, branding and marketing, quality of management, community involvement and quality of products and services.

"This recognition from the Portland Business Journal truly belongs to our dedicated employees, loyal members and community partners," said Rob Stuart, President and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Their commitment to uplifting our communities drives everything we do, and we're honored to work together to create lasting positive impact across Oregon and Southwest Washington. We thank the Portland Business Journal for this incredible honor and their continued support of our region's businesses and communities."

OnPoint breaks annual giving record for the fifth year in a row

Nonprofits in Oregon received $3.8 million from OnPoint this year, a new record for the credit union's community giving program. OnPoint's donations were directed to 331 organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, community development, environmental impact and youth services. More information about OnPoint's community giving program can be found at www.onpointcu.com/community-giving.

Investment in environmental conservation and community development

A portion of OnPoint's record-breaking donations were made through OnPoint's Green Horizons initiative to advance the missions of local environmentally focused organizations. This year, OnPoint donated $25,000 each to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, Friends of Trees, McKenzie River Trust and Columbia Water Slough.

In collaboration with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, OnPoint also awarded a $600,000 Member Impact Fund grant to Habitat for Humanity Portland Region, Hacienda CDC, AGE+ and The Freshwater Trust to support affordable housing and environmental conservation projects across Oregon.

New and expanded partnerships support education across the region

Youth and vulnerable communities across the region gained more access to financial education resources as OnPoint strengthened its community partnerships with Youth Villages Oregon, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver and FinAbility.

OnPoint continued its longstanding commitment to supporting local students and educators across by renewing its partnership with Portland State University (PSU) Athletics and the Oregon Athletics Touchdown for Teachers. The credit union also provided $233,000 in awards and scholarships through its Prize for Excellence in Education program and partnership with the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) to celebrate the accomplishments of students and educators statewide.

Increased support for local entrepreneurs and future banking leaders

Local entrepreneurs and aspiring banking professionals received a boost in 2024 through new OnPoint partnerships. The credit union announced a new partnership with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to help Portland-area makers grow their customer base at the microbusiness incubator, MESO Makers Market Empowered by OnPoint. Additionally, OnPoint launched an annual $4,000 scholarship at the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business to support students pursuing careers in commercial banking and to help develop the next generation of banking leaders.

