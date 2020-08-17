OnPoint Community Credit Union Employees Direct over $90,000 to Local Non-profits

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Non-profit Day, OnPoint Community Credit Union today announced its employees have directed over $80,000 to the Urban League of Portland, Adelante Mujeres and the Oregon Zoo as part of its fourth annual Employee Giving Campaign. To broaden its impact across the region, OnPoint will split another $10,000 among four employee-selected regional non-profits: Greenhill Humane Society (Eugene), Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation (McMinnville), Saving Grace (Central Oregon) and The Giving Closet (SW Washington).

"Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges, and these non-profits are working tirelessly to meet the ever changing and growing needs of our region," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "As Oregon's largest credit union, it is our responsibility and honor to continue giving back. On behalf of our employees and members, we are proud to support these organizations' critical missions while advancing our own purpose of building strong communities, one person at a time."

Each year, OnPoint's annual employee giving campaign donates $100 on behalf of each of its employees to select organizations that are making a difference in the community. The campaign resulted in gifts of $32,023 to the Oregon Zoo, $23,687 to Adelante Mujeres, and $25,290 to the Urban League of Portland. Typically held during the holiday season, due to the unprecedented community need created by COVID-19 and today's economic and social climate, OnPoint moved up this year's campaign.

"OnPoint's generous gift to the Oregon Zoo Foundation will support the daily care of over 2,500 animals at the zoo during a time of great uncertainty and need," said Julie Fitzgerald, Oregon Zoo Foundation's Executive Director. "Every dollar helps continues our mission to provide education, animal welfare and conservation. We're profoundly grateful to have the support of this community."

"We are so grateful to OnPoint Community Credit Union for partnering with us on our mission to educate, empower and provide entrepreneurship opportunities to Latina women and families in Oregon," said Bridget Cooke, Adelante Mujeres Co-Founder and Executive Director. "This support will help us deliver holistic programming to more than 9,000 people and ensure we can continue to respond to the needs of our community in these challenging times."

About this year's recipients

A community treasure since 1888, the Oregon Zoo provides exceptional experiences to inspire visitors to create a better future for wildlife and learn more about the realities of the natural world. With a record of national and international commendations for its accomplishments in education, animal welfare and conservation, the zoo is a community asset for learning and discovery. It is committed to conservation work to save animals from extinction here in the Pacific Northwest and around the world, while welcoming more than 1.6 million visitors each year. The zoo also hosts some of Portland's most treasured traditions, like the summer concert series and ZooLights. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonzoo.org.

Adelante Mujeres (Women Rise Up) has a rich history of successfully engaging the Latinx and immigrant community by providing educational resources and acting as a forum for community advocacy. They do this by providing holistic education and empowerment opportunities to low-income Latina women and their families to ensure full participation and active leadership in the community. In 2019, the organization served 9,000 individuals, offering comprehensive, life-changing services and education programs, including Adult and Early Childhood Education, Chicas Youth Development, Beyond Trauma, Immigrant Solidarity, Civic Leaders, Empresas Small Business Development, Sustainable Agriculture, and the Forest Grove and Cornelius Farmers Markets. To learn more, visit https://www.adelantemujeres.org.

The Urban League of Portland's mission is to empower African Americans and others to achieve equality in education, employment, health, economic security and quality of life. Established in 1945, the organization is one of the oldest African American service, civil rights and advocacy organizations in the area. As part of a network of over 90 National Urban League Affiliates across the country, the organization is recognized as one of the leading voices for African Americans and other people of color in the region. The Urban League of Portland acts as a coalition-builder amongst other African American organizations. It works extensively with both traditional and emerging African American groups, the faith-based community, minority businesses and other organizations of color, including immigrants and refugees. Programs include a distinctive blend of direct services, organizing, outreach and advocacy. They also offer workforce services, community health services, summer youth programming, senior services, meaningful civic engagement opportunities and powerful advocacy. To learn more, visit https://ulpdx.org.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 406,000 members and with assets of $7.5 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union