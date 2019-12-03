OnPoint Community Credit Union Employees Donate over $73,000 to Local Nonprofits for the Holidays

"Volunteering, donating and serving our community is part of what drives our employees at OnPoint. This is why we wanted to help them make an even bigger impact this holiday season," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Thanks to our dedicated nonprofit partners, our employees' gifts will stretch further to help our most vulnerable neighbors have a more comfortable holiday season."

For three consecutive years, OnPoint has made donations on behalf of each of its employees to select organizations that make a difference in the community. This year, employees directed $100 to three different organizations—with many opting to split their donation—resulting in gifts of $32,520 to Meals on Wheels People, $20,437 to JOIN, and $20,370 to Neighborhood House.

Through the delivery of 5,000 nutritious meals each weekday, Meals on Wheels People alleviates hunger and social isolation, and allows seniors to live independently. "OnPoint's generosity will provide an entire day of meals to the 5,000 seniors we serve," said Julie Piper Finley, Director of Marketing & Communications at Meals on Wheels People. "We are honored OnPoint employees chose us as recipients of this tremendous gift. On behalf of those we serve, we thank them for their continued support of our community."

JOIN partners with individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to identify a path to housing that opens the doors to stability, opportunity and community. "JOIN's mission is to transition people out of homelessness into permanent housing," said Sophie Jaggi, Development Director at JOIN. "We transition 25-30 people per week into permanent housing and support others through our Day Center. As the weather gets colder and the holidays draw near, OnPoint's continued generosity will help us as we make sure more people have a place to call home."

For nearly 115 years, Neighborhood House has provided emergency food services, early childhood and school-age education, housing support, senior services, and more. "Neighborhood House is so grateful to OnPoint for this gift. This is truly an example of extraordinary community partnership and generosity," said Mari Yerger, Neighborhood House's Deputy Director.

The conclusion of OnPoint's annual employee giving campaign signals the start of its social giving campaign where its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers will be able to select six organizations to receive donations from OnPoint. OnPoint followers are encouraged to follow/like and share the nonprofit to which they'd want OnPoint to donate. Participants can vote through OnPoint's social media channels by tagging OnPoint and using the #OnPointGiving hashtag, or by commenting on a promotional post. The social giving campaign kicks off today, December 3, which is Giving Tuesday and will run until December 13.

