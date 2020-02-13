OnPoint Community Credit Union Relocates Lloyd Center Branch to Enhance Member Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will relocate its Lloyd Center branch on March 9, 2020 to enhance members' experience.

"Delivering a great experience for OnPoint members is so important to us," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Relocating to a new, more modern facility is an investment we make to ensure we offer members the latest in financial technology, convenient access, and a comfortable environment to conduct their business. We look forward to welcoming the community to the new location of our oldest branch."

As OnPoint's first branch, the Lloyd Center location is an iconic part of the credit union's history and serves many members. It will relocate from its original Irvington District location (1720 NE 9th Ave. Portland OR, 97212) to its new location at Lloyd Center Mall (1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232). The final day of operations at the old branch will be March 7, 2020.

OnPoint's new Lloyd Center Branch will include a modernized branch design, better accessibility, larger restrooms, improved member seating, a new training center for member and staff seminars, and more onsite parking. Members visiting the new Lloyd Center Branch will be able to open an account, apply for a loan, speak with a Mortgage or Investment specialist, make ATM deposits, and use the coin machine and notary Services. Lloyd Center continues to be managed by Elaine Pratt who has 45 years of experience in the banking industry. She has been at OnPoint since 2006 as the Vice President and Lloyd Center Branch Manager.

"Members will notice a difference from the moment they pull into our new parking lot," said Pratt. "Having spent my entire OnPoint career managing this branch, I have gotten to know our members very well. I know they will enjoy the many new resources and conveniences this new location will provide. I look forward to sharing our new location with our members."

OnPoint will host a grand opening celebration for the new Lloyd Center Branch on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Members and the community will be invited to enjoy refreshments, entertainment and promotions. At the event, OnPoint will present a $5,000 donation to The Children's Book Bank, which works to increase the chances for children to succeed as future readers, learners, and citizens by filling their homes and lives with quality books.

"In the words of Christian Robinson, illustrator of the children's book Last Stop on Market Street, 'When children see themselves and their experiences reflected in books, they are being sent a message that their story matters and that they matter,'" said Danielle Swope, Founder and Executive Director, The Children's Book Bank. "OnPoint's $5,000 donation to The Children's Book Bank adds 1,650 culturally diverse and inclusive books to our shelves and ensures 825 students in Portland (that's every student at two schools!) will have the affirming, validating experience of seeing themselves and their friends reflected in the books they get to choose at our free pre-summer book fairs. We truly appreciate OnPoint's commitment to children and families in our community and for their continued volunteer and financial support of our mission."

